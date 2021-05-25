Apple WWDC 2021 Scheduled For June 7; New Products You Should Anticipate News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple's annual WWDC 2021 event is all set to commence from June 7 and go on for five days. Apple is tipped to announce its latest software and technologies at the event keynote. Once again, this year's WWDC event is going to be virtual, where Apple will allow developers across the world to attend the sessions virtually.

Apple WWDC 2021 Event Date, Timings

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference will begin on June 7 at 10 AM PDT (around 10:30 PM IST) and end on June 11. Apple has sent out emails confirming the details for the online event, allowing developers worldwide to access the event. The Apple WWDC 2021 will also be live-streamed on Apple.com, Apple's YouTube channel, and also the Apple TV.

To note, developers and interested participants can register for the Apple WWDC 2021 event for free. Apple will be hosting over 200 sessions for developers, which are going to be in-depth. The event will connect developers to over 1,000 Apple engineers, giving them a glimpse of how to create apps, UI design principles, and even managing apps for the App Store.

Apple WWDC 2021 Event: What New Products To Expect?

Apple is expected to make a couple of important announcements at the annual WWDC event. Reports suggest the iPhone-maker will introduce the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS 12 with next-gen features. The new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are among the most-anticipated announcements, tipped to pack several new features and an upgraded look and feel.

Apart from the software upgrades, the Apple WWDC 2021 event is also tipped to have a few new hardware launches as well. Tipster Jon Prosser notes that the new MacBook Pro will also be launching at the WWDC 2021 event. If these reports are to be believed, the new MacBook Pro will have a design overhaul and pack several new features.

For one, the alleged MacBook Pro will have a redesigned hardware, multiple ports for HDMI and SD card, and even the magnetic MagSafe charger. It will also include an in-house chipset with several upgrades. With the event beginning shortly, we'll have more details on new Apple launches.

