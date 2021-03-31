Apple WWDC21 Going Online This Year; iOS 15, macOS 12, and WatchOS 8 Announcements Expected News oi-Vivek

Apple has now confirmed the dates for its upcoming worldwide developers conference -- WWDC 2021, which is the second online-only developers conference from Apple due to the ongoing pandemic. This is the event that will give us a peek into the upcoming software features on Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Macs.

The next iteration of the WWDC will happen from June 7th to June 11th in an all-online format, just like the last few conferences and launch events from Apple. At this event, Apple will be showcasing the next versions of the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS with new features and visual improvements. The presentation will be live-streamed on various social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, offering more options for users to watch the WWDC21 online.

If you are a student, then you can now submit (till April 18th) your project for the Swift Student Challenge using the Swift Playgrounds app, available on both iPads and Mac, where winners will get an opportunity to showcase their coding capability and work with Apple. On top of that, winners will also get exclusive WWDC21 outerwear and a customized pin set.

iOS 15 Announcement

For the first time, Apple will be talking and demonstrating the upcoming iOS 15 at the WWDC 2021. At this event, we could expect to see all the upcoming features and UI changes. However, the launch of the stable version will be on hold till the launch of the next generation of iPhones, probably in late 2021. Along with the iOS 15, Apple will also showcase the iPadOS 15, which is a forked version of iOS for tablets.

MacOS 12 Announcement

Apple will also showcase the macOS 12 at the WWDC 2021, this year Apple is expected to include a close integration between the macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. Though we don't expect to see any new hardware-related announcement, Apple might tease the upcoming iMac Pro, powered by an ARM processor.

WatchOS 8 Announcement

Apple will also showcase the next iteration of the operating system for Apple Watch -- WatchOS 8, which is also expected to introduce some new features. You can get a glimpse of what an Apple Watch can do in the coming days at the WWDC 2021.

