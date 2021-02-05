iOS 15 Supported Devices; These iPhones Will Support iOS 15 Features oi-Vivek

Apple will make an official announcement regarding the iOS 15 at the upcoming WWDC 2021 in Q2 2021. iOS 15 will be the successor to the iOS 14 and is likely to come with a series of new features with upgraded UI. If you have an iPhone running on iOS 14, then it is likely to support iOS 15.

However, there are a few iPhones that support iOS 14 that are not eligible for the iOS 15 update. Models like the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE 1st Gen will not get iOS 15 update, where, the iOS 14 is the last major update for these devices.

iOS 15 Supported iPhones

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen

iPhones With Touch ID That Supports iOS 15

There are only a limited set of iPhones that officially support iOS 15. Models like the iPhone SE 2nd Gen, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, and the iPhone 7 Plus are eligible for iOS 15 update. The upcoming iPhone SE Plus is also expected to come with a side-mounted Touch ID, which will also be eligible for the iOS 15 update.

iPhones With Face ID That Supports iOS 15

Starting with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are eligible for iOS 15 update. On top of that, devices like the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will also get an iOS 15 update.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India