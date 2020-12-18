Bestselling, Unique Tech Gadgets And Gears That Grabbed Our Attention In 2020

Streaming Sticks

As people began spending a lot of their time indoors, the demand and boom of streaming services were evident. Streaming sticks like Amazon Fire Stick, Roku Streaming Stick, and so on rose to be some of the most unique tech gadgets of the year. Moreover, with a lot of takers, these streaming sticks are easily available on sites like Amazon and Flipkart in India.

Security Camera

Security cameras have been around for more than a decade now. CCTV cameras, 360-degree indoor cameras, and so on have been readily available in the market. However, the year 2020 also witnessed a boom in additional security devices. For instance, the Mi 360-degree camera comes with a 1080p resolution and can be considered as one of the best gears for your home security.

AI-Powered Devices

Another unique gadget to have hit the market is the voice-enabled devices. The year saw the release of devices like the Amazon Echo Dot, Apple HomePod, Google Home Mini, and so on. Enabled with advanced features, the AI-powered home devices made it to the list of unique gadgets launched this year, with a surge in the number of shippings.

Fujifilm Instax Mini

The Fujifilm Instax Mini is another unique gadget that emerged in the market today. In fact, Amazon has considered the Fujifilm Instax Mini as one of its bestsellers. The quirky and handy camera comes as an alternative to the usual smartphone photography. Stuck in quarantine, a lot of people seem to have enjoyed taking snaps with the Fujifilm Instax Mini.

Nintendo Switch

2020 witnessed a surge in gaming with a simultaneous boom in gaming devices. The Nintendo Switch is another unique gear of 2020 that gamers seem to love. Although a tad bit expensive, the Nintendo Switch has won the hearts of its users with its multiplayer option and interactive abilities.

Amazon Halo

Amazon Halo is another addition to the list of the most unique gadgets available in 2020. Skipping a display, the Amazon Halo is one of the most unique fitness band you'll find in the market. However, it comes with several sensors that help you keep track of your fitness and health data. The Amazon Halo also gives you a 3D description of your body.

Tile

One of the most unique gadgets of 2020, the Tile is a simple Bluetooth-based item locator. Forget where you kept your wallet or can't find your keys? Tile is the gadget to get for those who keep losing their stuff. Although Tile has been around for a while, 2020 has made Tile one of the top best-selling items on Amazon.

FosPower Emergency Solar Hand

Alright, this device might not be something that's going to pop up on a conventional shopping list. However, the FosPower Emergency Solar Hand is one of the most unique gadgets you'll ever find, and is especially handy in countries like India where power outages are common. The FosPower Emergency Solar Hand is also a portable radio, comes with an LED flashlight that can be used as a reading light, and also doubles as a power bank with 2,000 mAh battery capacity.

Heimvision Sunrise Alarm Clock

We've seen several smart alarm clocks, and they've been around for years now. However, the Heimvision Sunrise Alarm Clock is unique in every sense. For one, it comes with Alexa and can be set to the Sunrise/Sunset simulation. Plus, it's not just made for kids, but even the adults of the house can use this cool gadget that works even as a bed lamp.

DJI OM 4 Gimbal

When someone says ‘gimbal', one automatically thinks of DJI, which is one of the most popular gimbal-makers. While gimbals have been around for a while now, the year 2020 witnessed several new additions. For instance, the new DJI OM 4 gimbal comes with a magnetic phone attachment, which makes it one of the most unique gimbals on the market.

The above list is a minimalist one and several other unique gadgets are worth mentioning. For one, smart monitors from Samsung, Acer, and others have reshaped PC and even gaming. Smart Wi-Fi routers, Power switch hubs, portable suitcase record players, pocket microscopes, advanced soundbars, Gsyket telescope, and so on are also worth mentioning.