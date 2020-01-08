Just In
- 8 min ago Flipkart Apple Days: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones
-
- 17 min ago CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy Announced As Cheapest 5G-Enabled Smartphone
- 54 min ago Nokia Original Phone Could Be Unveiled On January 25: What To Expect
- 57 min ago Apple Mac Pro With 256GB Storage Now Available For Rs. 4,99,900 In India
Don't Miss
- Sports Federer, Serena headline Aussie bushfire charity match
- Automobiles Great Wall Motors In Advanced Talks With GMC: To Acquire Talegaon Facility
- News '80 American terrorists' killed in Iran missile attack, claims Iran state media
- Finance Budget 2020: Why An Income Tax Rate Cut Is Unlikely?
- Movies Deepika Padukone Had A Panic Attack On Second Day Of Chhapaak Shoot; Read Details
- Lifestyle Kylie Jenner Has The Best Idea For The Days You Can’t Decide Which Nail Colour To Go For
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Aviation Ministry Makes Drone Registration Mandatory Starting January 13 In India
Drones are an interesting addition to the endless list of new gadgets. While the applications are numerous such as drone delivery, the misuses are also mounting. Recent incidents with drones at international airports have caused havoc multiple times. This is why the Indian government has announced the registration of drone users from January 13.
Drone Registration With Aviation Ministry
Drone users in India will need to register their details with the aviation ministry. Come January 13, all drone users, including those operating toy drones, will need to register on the aviation ministry portal. TOI reports that aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the registration process will begin shortly.
Sources from the ministry say that the purpose is to get a database of drone users in the country. "The exercise will begin with nano (weighing up to 250 grams) and micro (weighing between 250 grams to 2 kg) drones, as they account for 80 percent of all drones being used in India currently," an official said to TOI.
The drone users will have roughly a month's window to enlist themselves on the aviation ministry portal. Reports also state that the ministry plans to take action on those drone users operating their drones without enlisting in the given window frame. The penalty and other punishments are currently being chalked out with several factors being considered.
Drone Training In India
Drone registration for toy nano drones is also required as even 1 kg drone can be used as a toy. At the same time, there will be no registration fee for nano and micro drones, the officials say. The aviation ministry is looking for two to four hours of training for nano users. Micro drone users will have 20 to 25 hours of training, followed by an online video test, the ministry notes.
However, all of these are work in progress and the final draft will be announced shortly. While these policies are for those already holding drones, new drone users in India will have a registration process at the time of buying. Similar to SIM card activation, the new drones will be activated once the registration and verification are done.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,997
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
11,250
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200