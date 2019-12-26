DJI ‘Camera Car’ Patent Is Basically A Drone Without Wings News oi-Sharmishte Datti

DJI is synonymous with drones and gimbals. While most of these devices are either handheld or airborne, DJI has patented a new drone design that doesn't fly. A new patent spotted on Weibo shows that the Chinese drone maker is using 'Machine Power' and other shows for its latest imagination.

DJI Camera Car Drones

It looks like DJI isn't limited to devices that fly, but also keen on rolling out ground-based devices too. The new patent shows an all-in-one vehicle with rugged features and an elaborate suspension holding a stabilized camera. Interestingly, the device is ground-based.

"The 'camera car' is a land substitute for DJI's huge lineup of drones, which allows users to monitor an area from the ground and capture new action footage; For DJI, adding cars to a range of drone and gimbal product lineups will allow professionals to stay in the DJI ecosystem," notes Machine Power from Weibo.

DJI's Expansion To Ground Vehicles

From the looks of it, DJI is competing with the land-based Freefly camera platform. However, in stark comparison, the DJI vehicle seems to include its own camera and stabilizer, unlike Freefly. The patented design packs traits that are similar to the Mavic and other drone designs.

Contradictory, the DJI patent shows a suspension system that looks to have a lot of travel, which seems possible to operate even on relatively rough terrains. This indicates that it might be simple to operate the device, which is also comparatively lightweight. Compared to Freefly, which is a massively huge vehicle that's capable of supporting a heavy RED camera and a stabilizer.

The camera performance on such 'camera car' is expected to be pretty fascinating as it can capture images in angles that drones can't. Hence, it makes sense for DJI to expand to the ground level and keep its users within the DJI ecosystem. However, while the idea is captivating, it's just a patent and may not hit the market.

