EA PLAY 2019 Livestream Schedule Released– Giving Fans What They Want

EA announced its live stream schedule for EA PLAY 2019.

Electronic Arts are gearing up E3 this year which is one of the biggest events for games. At the event, EA is all set to showcase its annual flagship games and today the company has revealed the schedule for 2019. According to the report, the company will do a three-hour long live stream on June 8 in which it will announce six different titles which include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Sims 4, FIFA 20, Battlefield V, Madden NFL 20 and Apex Legends.

"The live stream will kick off this year's EA PLAY at the Hollywood Palladium starting at 9:15 am PT on Saturday, June 8 as the event will then open up to many other activities throughout the weekend including watching exciting demos, playing the newest games, meeting passionate developers and more," reads the EA press release.

At the EA Play, the company will showcase behind-the-scenes of the game development and developers talk. But the entire stream will be focused on the gameplay. It would be interesting to see what EA is going to showcase this time and what are the changes they have made with the FIFA 20.

Moreover, the company has also announced that it will throw a fan-centric EA Play week before the actual E3 event. In this event, the company will focus more on play than talk.

Here's the full live stream schedule for the show:

9:15 am: Countdown to EA PLAY

9:30 am: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Hosted by Greg Miller and Andrea Rene

10:00am: Apex Legends

Hosted by Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

10:30 am: Battlefield V

Hosted by Julia Hardy and Adam Freeman (EA)

11:00am: FIFA 20

Hosted by Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

11:30am: Madden NFL 20

Hosted by Adam Rank

12:00 pm: The Sims 4

Hosted by Andrea Rene

You can also watch the live streaming down here: