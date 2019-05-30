ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EA PLAY 2019 Livestream Schedule Released– Giving Fans What They Want

    EA announced its live stream schedule for EA PLAY 2019. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Electronic Arts are gearing up E3 this year which is one of the biggest events for games. At the event, EA is all set to showcase its annual flagship games and today the company has revealed the schedule for 2019. According to the report, the company will do a three-hour long live stream on June 8 in which it will announce six different titles which include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Sims 4, FIFA 20, Battlefield V, Madden NFL 20 and Apex Legends.

    EA PLAY 2019 Livestream Schedule Released– Giving Fans What They Want

     

    "The live stream will kick off this year's EA PLAY at the Hollywood Palladium starting at 9:15 am PT on Saturday, June 8 as the event will then open up to many other activities throughout the weekend including watching exciting demos, playing the newest games, meeting passionate developers and more," reads the EA press release.

    At the EA Play, the company will showcase behind-the-scenes of the game development and developers talk. But the entire stream will be focused on the gameplay. It would be interesting to see what EA is going to showcase this time and what are the changes they have made with the FIFA 20.

    EA PLAY 2019 Livestream Schedule Released– Giving Fans What They Want

    Moreover, the company has also announced that it will throw a fan-centric EA Play week before the actual E3 event. In this event, the company will focus more on play than talk.

     

    Here's the full live stream schedule for the show:

    9:15 am: Countdown to EA PLAY
    9:30 am: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
    Hosted by Greg Miller and Andrea Rene
    10:00am: Apex Legends
    Hosted by Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
    10:30 am: Battlefield V
    Hosted by Julia Hardy and Adam Freeman (EA)
    11:00am: FIFA 20
    Hosted by Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
    11:30am: Madden NFL 20
    Hosted by Adam Rank
    12:00 pm: The Sims 4
    Hosted by Andrea Rene

    You can also watch the live streaming down here: 

    Read More About: gaming news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue