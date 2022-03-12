Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale Goes Live; iPhone SE, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Best Offers To Check Out News oi-Megha Rawat

The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale is now officially live. It was first made available to Flipkart Plus members on March 11, and the Big Saving Days sale began for regular customers at midnight on Saturday. The Flipkart sale, which runs till March 16, features a variety of deals, discounts, and offers on smartphones, smart TVs, wearables, electronics, and audio devices such as headphones and earbuds.

The sale includes no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on a variety of devices, in addition to promotions and offers. Flipkart has also teamed with State Bank of India (SBI) to provide SBI credit card customers an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale- Best Offers On Smartphones

iPhone SE, 2020- Available At Rs. 29,999

The iPhone SE (2020), which is presently available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999, is one of Flipkart's greatest discounts this time. This represents a Rs. 9,901 savings over the MRP of Rs. 39,900. Customers can also get a Rs. 750 discounts if they use an SBI credit card. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer further extending the discount.

The iPhone SE (2020) features a 12MP rear camera sensor and a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The A13 Bionic chip is combined with a third-generation Apple Neural Engine to power it. Although Apple recently announced the iPhone SE (2022) as an update to the previous-generation iPhone SE, the current device still appears to be a good buy today.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion- Available At Rs. 20,499

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs. 20,499 on Flipkart. Customers who pay with an SBI credit card will receive a Rs. 750 discount during the online sale. In addition, if customers buy a Motorola phone instead of an old one, they can get a discount on the exchange.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera array with a 108MP primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Turbo Power charging capabilities. The smartphone also supports 5G and has 128GB of internal storage.

Poco M3 Pro 5G- Available At Rs. 12,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G sale starts at Rs. 12,999 in Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale. Customers who pay with an SBI credit card will receive a Rs. 750 discount from Flipkart. Customers can also enjoy an exchange discount if they trade in their old phone for a new Poco phone.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a triple-camera array on the back and a 5,000mAh battery that enables 18W charging.

Infinix Note 11- Available At Rs. 11,499

The Infinix Note 11 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 11,499 as a starting price. Customers who pay with an SBI credit card will receive a Rs. 750 discount. An exchange discount is also available on the Infinix phone.

The Infinix Note 11 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, triple rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability, among other things. Dual speakers and DTS-HD sound are also included in the smartphone.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale- Best Offers On Electronics

Samsung 6 55-inch QLED 4K (Ultra HD) Smart TV- Available At Rs. 79,999

The Samsung 6 55-inch QLED 4K (Ultra HD) Smart TV (QA55Q60AAKLXL) is available for Rs. 79,999 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. Flipkart is also offering a Rs. 5,000 bonus for paying with a credit card.

For a better viewing experience, the Samsung 6 QLED TV has a 55-inch display that supports Quantum HDR and Quantum Dot technologies. It also includes two 20W speakers that support Dolby Digital Plus. When using a soundbar, the TV has Q-Symphony technology, which helps produce a surround sound experience.

Realme Book Slim- Available At Rs. 39,990

Realme Book Slim Core i3 edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs. 39,990 on Flipkart. Customers who pay with an SBI credit card will receive an additional discount of Rs. 1,250. The Realme Book Slim has a 2K display and 11th-generation Intel core CPUs. Its battery life is claimed at up to 11 hours on a single charge.

Realme Band 2- Available At Rs. 1,999

The Realme Band 2 is available for Rs. 1,999 in the existing Flipkart sale. The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch HD color display, as well as multiple sports modes and a 5ATM water-resistant build. The band can also track your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) in real-time. The Realme Band 2 has a battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge.

Best Mobiles in India