Google I/O 2021 Event Tonight: Live-Stream Details And Expected Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Annual events like Google I/O, Apple's WWDC, and others have shifted to live-streaming it due to the pandemic. The Google I/O 2021 will go live tonight, May 18 at 10:30 PM IST. Several new Google products are tipped, including the much-anticipated Google Pixel 5a smartphone and even the Google Pixel Watch.

Google I/O 2021: Where To Watch Online

As noted, the Google I/O event is going to be a virtual one and will go on for three days. The entire event will be live-streamed across Google's channels, including the YouTube channel and social media platforms. One can simply click on the below link to head over to Google's YouTube channel to watch the I/O 2021 event.

Google I/O 2021: How To Register?

Google I/O 2021 event is an open event and anyone can register for it. The keynote and the 3-day virtual event will be live-streamed on social media accounts. Besides, one can also watch it on YouTube. Registration for Google I/O 2021 is now open - and attending I/O 2021 is entirely free and open to all.

If you wish to register for the Google I/O 2021, you can do so by heading over to the Google Events page or click on this link. You will find the option to Register on the top-right corner, where you will need to provide your Google account details to complete the registration.

To note, registering for the Google I/O 2021 event will give you access to workshops, Q&A sessions, Ask Me Anything sessions, and so on. Causal meetups, facilitated forums, and so on will be available for registered members.

Google I/O 2021: What To Expect

Like always, the upcoming Google I/O event will usher in several new products, upgrades, and more. However, Google has remained mum for the most part, without really giving us a hint on what to expect. That said, Google CEO Pichai said that Google products would get "significant product updates and announcements" as part of the upcoming event.

One of the most prominent launches would be the debut of Android 12, which is said to introduce widgets, animations, and several functional changes with an improved UI. And of course, we would be seeing new hardware like the Pixel smartphone and the Pixel Watch.

