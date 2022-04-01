AMD Radeon RX 6500M Is Twice As Fast As Intel Arc A370M In Gaming News oi-Vivek

Intel has officially launched its latest series of discreet graphics -- the Intel Arc series of GPUs, which contains models like Intel Arc 3, Intel Arc 5, and the Intel Arc 7. Laptops with the Intel Arc 3, to be exact -- the Intel Arc A370M will soon be available for purchase with a starting price of $899 (approx Rs. 68,077).

AMD, who's a well-established player in the GPU market has now compared the performance of the Intel Arc A370M with the AMD Radeon RX 6500M. AMD has even confirmed that, just like the Arc A370M, the Radeon RX 6500M is also fabbed using the same TSMC N6 fabrication process.

AMD's Radeon RX 6500M has 5.4billion transistors, while Intel's Arc A370M has 7.2billion transistors. Despite having a lower number of transistors, AMD's offering seems to outperform Intel's latest Arc 3 GPU, at least when it comes to gaming performance. Here are the details on how the new Intel Arc A370M stacks up against the AMD Radeon RX 6500M, which is also an entry-level discrete graphics card, just like the Intel Arc A370M.

Intel Arc A370M Vs AMD Radeon RX 6500M Gaming Performance

According to the graph shared by the Radeon RX Twitter handle, the AMD Radeon RX 6500M outperforms Intel Arc A370M in every game and even offers over 80fps. When compared to the Arc A370M, the AMD Radeon RX 6500M claims to offer at least 20 percent more FPS on titles like Hitman 3, Strange Brigade, F1 2021, and Final Fantasy XIV.

On Total War Saga: Troy, the Intel Arc A370M offers 67fps, while the AMD Radeon RX 6500M offers 105fps. Similarly, on F1 2021, the Arc A370M offers 63fps, while the AMD Radeon RX 6500M offers an average FPS of 135fps, offering almost double the performance of Intel's counterpart.

Currently, there are no laptops in India with either the Intel Arc A370M or the AMD Radeon RX 6500M, hence, we won't be able to comment if you should get a laptop with the AMD Radeon RX 6500M or the Intel Arc A370M. Given the suggested price of laptops with these GPUs are under $1000, AMD seems to have an upper hand over Intel's offering.

