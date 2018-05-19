Microsoft Xbox adaptive controller officially launched for $99.99

Microsoft has launched a specially designed Microsoft Xbox controller in the United States for the price of $99.99. This controller is designed for specially abled players, who cannot handle a normal Xbox controller. The controller has been developed by Microsoft in collaboration with different organisations like The AbleGamers Charity, The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, Craig Hospital, SpecialEffect, and Warfighter Engaged. In fact, the Xbox adaptive controller was leaked online a few days before the actual launch.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox said:

The Xbox Adaptive Controller has been years in the making, though we realize that this is only one step along our journey of inclusive design and that we have more work ahead. This has been a passion project for people around the world, both inside Microsoft and beyond. We're thrilled to introduce it to the world today, tell the story behind it, and take what we have learned on our journey to inform future initiatives in inclusive design.

Design of Microsoft Xbox adaptive controller

The design of the upcoming Xbox controller looks new and refreshing with a different set of button placements. Similarly, the controller has two circular buttons which are similar to the touchpad found on the present generation touchpad, which is expected to replace the joysticks found on the standard gaming controllers. According to leak, these touchpad buttons will be programmable to assign different tasks for depending on the requirement. The controller also has 3 LED lights, which can be assigned to different tasks via software. Microsoft might also have included a 3.5 mm headphone jack with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing.

Considering the design, the controller is likely to support Bluetooth for connectivity. Considering the design and features, Microsoft is less likely to replace a standard Xbox controller, instead, this one will be offered separately and interested users have to buy it separately by paying additional amount. Overall the design and aesthetics look intriguing. Can this controller be able to offer the level of comfort that a standard gaming controller offers on continues usage? Time has to answer this question.

