OnePlus Tag Likely Coming In 2022: Is It An Apple AirTag Rival? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Apple AirTag, the company's first object tracker went official. However, this wasn't the first such product that we have seen in this category. Now, as the object trackers are getting common and Apple has already churned out its product in this category, it is time for the Android OEMs to follow. Already, Samsung is present in this sector and now OnePlus appears to be working on an object tracker.

Based on the recent leaks, OnePlus appears to be working on its own object tracker and is expected to be dubbed OnePlus Tag. Already, the name has been registered and hints that the launch of this accessory could be pegged for next year.

OnePlus Tag Details Emerge

The moniker OnePlus Tag was found in trademark filings along with a few other products from the company. The filing doesn't shed any light on the possible design or specifications or the purpose of the product. It is believed that the OnePlus Tag could act as a wireless tracker just like the AirTag. As per a report by DroidMaze, which spotted the trademark filing from Beijing Intangible Technology Co, Ltd, the OnePlus parent.

Given that the Apple AirTag and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag are already available in the market, it is not quite surprising to know that the OnePlus Tag will be launched sometime soon. The tracker is expected to use Bluetooth and NFC for tracking alongside a UWB chip, which is yet to make its way to the other OnePlus devices.

Being a Bluetooth tracker, the OnePlus Tag might require a "Find My" kind of network to help locate a specific tag on the map. OnePlus might bring a locate app that could be embedded within OxygenOS' future iterations to track paired tags.

It is yet to be seen if OnePlus will take the path taken by Apple or Samsung. We saw so as the AirTag features replaceable batteries similar to that powering wristwatches. On the other hand, the Samsung tracker does not use replaceable batteries and it is disposable.

Having said that, it is no wonder that OnePlus is working on an object tracker as it has given stiff competition to its rivals. The company brought smartwatches, smart TVs, and earbuds at relatively lower pricing. Furthermore, OnePlus is also working on OnePlus Pay that will compete against the likes of Paytm and Google Pay.

