Paytm Launches All-in-One Portable Android POS Device For Rs. 499 Per Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In an attempt to empower SMEs with technology-led solutions, Paytm has come up with the country's first pocket Android POS device for contactless ordering and payments. The company has introduced 'Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS' for Rs. 499 rental per month as an inaugral price. It is designed like a mobile phone to accept orders and payments.

The first Android-based device is touted to be more powerful than the portable Linux-based POS devices available in the market right now. It comes with integrated services such as 'Scan to Order' from Paytm and Paytm for Business app.

This is not the first time that Paytm is focusing on businesses as already launched Paytm Payout, which is a must-have tool for businesses. With this service, businesses can make regular payments to their vendors, employees, and business partners. During the pandemic, businesses use the service to over Rs. 1,500 crores either via Paytm wallet, gift voucher, food wallet, or millions of bank account beneficiaries.

Paytm All-in-One POS Device Details

The Paytm All-in-One portable Android POS device features a 4.5-inch touchscreen display, an all-day battery life, the ability to scan QR codes, lightweight design weighing around 163 grams, connectivity aspects such as 4G, WiFi and Bluetooth and measures 12mm in thickness. Paytm has bundled features such as cloud-based software for payments, billing, and customer management.

With the Paytm for Business app, it is possible to use the device to generate GST compliant bills, avail financial solutions such as insurance, loans, and manage digital ledger, and manage transactions and settlements. There is a merchandise store with QR integrated utility items including power bank, calculator, soundbox, pen stands, and radio. Interested users can purchase any of these merchandise from the store.

Notably, the Paytm for Business app has been downloaded over 20 million times and is a popular merchant app on both Google Play Store and App Store. Paytm intends to issue over 2 lakh Paytm All-in-One portable Android POS devices within the next few months and generate over 20 million transactions per month.

