Prototype Electric Sea Taxis Pulled Over By Cops For Speeding

Many companies and startups are investing a lot in the development for an alternative for the conventional way of transport. Some companies are already developing self-driven flying taxies. Similarly, SeaBubbles, a France based startup tested its prototype on the River Seine in Paris.

During the testing, the marine police pulled over the prototype for over speeding. The police observed that the Bubble was running on the river at a speed of 12kmph, the pullover was done to check the paperwork. SeaBubbles co-founder Anders Bringdal told The Independent that the vehicle permission is up to 30kmph during the test.

According to the report, the sea taxi is 100 per cent electric and is capable of going up to 46kmph with the help of underwater aerofoil. The company is also planning to start working in France, the United States and Holland by 2020.

Back in August this year, it was reported that Uber is also working on an aerial taxi and the company has also joined hands with a helicopter-making company to achieve their goals. The prototype design was also showcased by the company assures that this might be possible in future.

Some companies are developing vehicles which can be capable enough to travel from one place to another without even using the roads. Let's see when we are going to witness the commercial launch of such futuristic flying cars and sea taxies.

