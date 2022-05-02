Realme Pad Mini And Buds Q2s To Go On Sale Today- Should You Buy? News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme recently expanded its product portfolio in India with a slew of new products including a value-flagship handset- Realme GT Neo 3, an affordable tablet- Realme Pad, a budget TWS buds- Realme Q2s, and a new range of Full HD smart TVs in two different screen sizes- 40" and 43".

Among these new products, the Realme Pad Mini and the budget truly wireless earbuds are going on sale today from 12 noon onwards on Flipkart.com, Realme's official India website and mainline channels.

The Realme Pad Mini will be made available in four configurations, two LTE variants and two just with Wi-Fi connectivity. The price starts at Rs. 10,999. On the other hand, the budget TWS- Q2s will retail at Rs. 1,999. Should you buy these new devices? Let's find out.

Realme Pad Mini

The Realme Pad Mini could be an ideal tablet for price-conscious buyers looking for an affordable big-screen Android device. The body is made from a premium aluminium alloy, is only 7.6mm thick, and feels quite sturdy. Realme claims that the Pad Mini is the slimmest pad in the price segment. The budget tablet flaunts an 8.7-inches WXGA+ (Wide Extended Graphics Array) display offering 1340×800 pixels screen resolution and a decent screen-to-body ratio of 84.59%.

This isn't a high-resolution panel but should serve well for reading, browsing web pages and learning purposes. The tablet isn't a powerhouse as it is backed by an entry-level Unisoc T616 Processor.

The budget tablet could easily last for more than two days on a single charge, thanks to a beefier 6,400mAh battery cell, supported by an 18W fast charging. The tablet comes equipped with stereo speakers, which sound decent for the price. For photography purposes, the Realme Pad Mini boasts an 8MP AI Rear HD camera and a 5MP HD front camera.

Overall, it is a decent buy if you need a small-sized tablet for e-learning and basic multimedia needs. The Realme Pad Mini will be available in four variants- 3GB+32GB (Wi-fi) for Rs. 10,999, 3GB+32GB (4G+Wi-fi) for Rs. 12,999, 4GB+64GB (Wi-fi) for Rs. 12,999 & 4GB +64 GB (4G+Wi-Fi) for Rs. 14,999.

Realme Q2s Truly Wireless Earbuds

Realme Buds Q2s are easily one of the most trendy budget TWS buds in the market. These earbuds come in a transparent case that gives them distinctive design characteristics. Realme is claiming a long-lasting battery life with affordable buds, and 30 Hours of total playback with one full charge. The Buds Q2s are powered by a 10mm Dynamic bass driver, have 88ms super-low latency and also comes equipped with AI ENC noise cancellation.

You can buy the Realme Buds Q2s in three colors - Night Black, Paper White and Paper Green. The green color variant looks pretty cute for a pair of truly wireless earbuds. We will soon test these TWS earbuds to inform you about the audio quality, real-life battery performance and call quality performance.

