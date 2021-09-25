Just In
Realme TechLife Air Purifier To Be Launched In India Next Week
Air purifiers are in the trend, especially among city dwellers in India due to the increasing pollution levels. Eventually, many brands are launching their air purifier offerings in the market. The latest one to enter the market appears to be Realme. The company is all set to be launched sometime next week in the country.
The talk is about the Realme TechLife Air Purifier, which is already available in Indonesia and the Philippines. This air purifier is all set to make its way into the global and Indian markets soon as the company is scaling up its air purifier.
Realme Expands Its India Portfolio
Realme has launched a slew of products in India this month. These include the Realme 8i, Realme Pad, Realme 8s 5G, Realme Band 2, and Bluetooth speakers. Next week, the company is all set to host another product launch event to bring new devices such as the Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i and Smart TV Neo 32-inch model. Now, from the recent confirmation, it looks like the Realme TechLife Air Purifier will be yet another addition to its portfolio.
Realme TechLife Air Purifier Details
The above-mentioned list shows that Realme has had a great impact on the Indian market with its biggest market in terms of product sales. The upcoming Realme TechLife Air Purifier and the HEPA filter are likely to be listed for purchase separately in the country. For now, there is no word regarding the pricing of these products.
Given that the Realme air purifier is already available in select markets, we already know its features. Going by the same, the HEPA filter has to be changed once in 4 to 6 months for optimal performance. It is touted to have a three-stage filtration system and the capacity to remove 99.5 percent of dust and pollution particles from the air. There will be five modes for various air situations and a real-time air quality indicator too.
As per the images that are surfacing online, the Realme TechLife Air Purifier could be priced at Rs. 1,499 in the country. Also, it is speculated that the pricing could be relatively lower than that on the retail box.
