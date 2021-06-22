Realme To Launch Its First DIZO Product On July 1 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

DIZO, the first brand under the TechLife ecosystem from Realme, has revealed the launch date of its first-ever product. DIZO brand was unveiled back in late May as the first brand under the IoT ecosystem of Realme. Now, the company has confirmed when its products will be unveiled.

As per the information listed on the company's official website, DIZO will launch products into various sectors including Smart Home, Smart Entertainment, Smart Care and accessories. The following leaks and speculations hinted that DIZO will be rebadging some existing Realme products as well.

DIZO Products Launch Date

Now, the official Twitter handle of DIZO has tweeted to announce that the first-ever DIZO product will see the light of the day on July 1. While the tweet does not confirm the exact product announcements that will take place, the speculations have spilled the beans on what we can expect from the company.

DIZO Watch, Earbuds On Cards

Going by the existing rumors and leaks, the DIZO brand is believed to be working on a smartwatch allegedly dubbed DIZO Watch. This smartwatch appears to be quite reminiscent of the Realme Watch 2 that went official a few months back as it shares many similarities with the latter.

On the other hand, DIZO appears to be working on a couple of truly wireless earbuds. These upcoming products are claimed to be called the DIZO GoPods and DIZO GoPods D. As per speculations, these earbuds are said to be based on the Realme Buds Air 2 and Realme Buds Q2 respectively. Already, these two pairs of DIZO earbuds are listed on Shopee in Vietnam and the official global website of the DIZO brand.

DIZO Feature Phones

Previously, we have been coming across leaks regarding two feature phones allegedly dubbed DIZO Star 500 and DIZO Star 300. These feature phones were certified by the US regulatory database FCC. The launch of these models marks the entry of Realme into the feature phone market segment. As of now, while we know that the company is all set to launch some new products on July 1, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact devices that the company will unveil at the launch event.

