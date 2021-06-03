Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 Feature Phones Clear FCC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is all set to expand its portfolio with the launch of two feature phones under the Dizo sub-brand. The company is expected to add four new categories, including smart home, smart care, smart entertainment and accessories, in this brand. While it is yet to share the plans officially, the Diza feature phones' details have been leaked.

Realme Dizo Phones FCC Listing

The upcoming Dizo feature phones in question have been spotted clearing the FCC certification database via Techbloat. The certification listing sheds light on the features of these devices ahead of the launch. Going by the same. Dizo will name these feature phones as Star with the two models in the making believed to be called Star 300 and Star 500.

The Realme Dizo Star 300 is believed to be the most affordable smartphone of the duo featuring a smaller display with chunky bezels. It seems to have a keypad with a simple layout. A 2500mAh battery is tipped to power this feature phone, providing weeks of battery backup to it. Dizo is claimed to include a single camera sensor at the rear with an LED flash unit and comes with a loudspeaker fitted into the camera hump.

On the other hand, the Dizo Star 500 appears to have a bigger footprint and better looks than the Dizo Star 300. Its display is relatively more spacious and the bezels are slimmer. As a result, it has a more rectangular form factor than the Star 300. Moving on to its rear, there is a single rear camera sensor with a loudspeaker and LED flash.

Like the other feature phones out there in the market, the Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 are expected to arrive with dual-SIM support and a microSD card slot under the battery for additional storage space.

How About Competition?

The Realme feature phones in the pipeline, the Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 are believed to take on the feature phone market that is dominated by Jio and Nokia among other brands. While the bestsellers in the market feature 4G connectivity, the Dizo feature phones come with 2G support, which is disappointing.

Having said that, we need to wait to see how these feature phones will perform in the immensely competitive market. Also, its pricing plays an important factor in deciding its success against the Nokia feature phones and JioPhone.

Besides feature phones, Dizo is also speculated to be working on a slew of audio products including DIZO Watch, DIZO GoPods, and the DIZO GoPods D. These devices are likely to be rebranded Realme products that could be launched in select global markets where Realme doesn't exist.

