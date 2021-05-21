Snap Spectacles Aims To Explore Augmented Reality Using Snapchat Lenses News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Snap Inc is expanding its product portfolio to more than just Snapchat, the popular photo messaging app. Snap is bringing in new augmented reality glasses, which is a new version of the already-available Spectacles from the company. The new Snap Spectacles aims to create ways for users to interact with their environment using AR.

Snap Spectacles For Augmented Reality

Snapchat has been one of the most influential social media/photo messaging platforms that compete with the likes of TikTok, Instagram, and even YouTube. Snapchat rose in popularity mainly for its face filters and other such features, which are now widely available across several platforms.

In order to woo influencers and content creators, Snap has brought in a new and innovative product to the market. The new Spectacles are augmented reality glasses that let creators "overlay their Lenses directly onto the world, exploring new ways to fuse fun and utility through immersive AR," the company said at the Annual Partner Summit where the AR glasses were launched.

The functioning of the new Spectacles is quite simple. Creators, Influencers, and other Snapchat users put on the Spectacles and project Snapchat Lenses to real-life surroundings through dual 3D waveguide displays and a 2.63-degree field of view. This aims to give creators a whole new view of the world around them and how best they can use it to create content.

Snap Spectacles Specifications

The new Snap Spectacles draw power from the in-house Snap Spatial Engine and the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 AR and VR processor. It also includes two RGB cameras, two stereo speakers, four built-in microphones, and a touchpad. The entire setup on the Spectacles gives creators six degrees of freedom and hand, marker, and surface tracking.

Snap says the Spectacles can last 30 minutes on a single charge, allowing users to experience AR Lenses to its full capacity. The glasses weigh just 134 grams, making them lightweight and handy for usage.

The new Snap Spectacles seems to make headway into the AR segment, which Apple is also widely exploring. Presently, a group of selected seven creators are using the Spectacles for content. AR creators can visit the Snap Spectacles website to try out the new AR glasses.

