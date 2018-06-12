ENGLISH

The D-Mask a concept design can be a high-tech mask for diving and snorkeling

A Chinese designer with the name Zj-DDG unveiled an all-new concept design for a dive mask. This mask has a real potential to be a game-changer in the market.

    Just like other well-established outdoor activities and sports, scuba diving and snorkeling are also well stable. But the gears used in these sports continue to evolve. But there are still some companies who are working out on the gear to make it more innovative. A Chinese designer with the name Zj-DDG unveiled an all-new concept design for a dive mask. This mask has a real potential to be a game-changer in the market.

    The concept design comes with interesting technologies that could help in underwater exploration and be finding adventure places. The major change brought by the D-Mask is that it does away with traditional scuba mask design. Rather than only covering the eyes and nose this one actually covers the entire face, securing itself above the forehead and below the mouth. This new design will help in securing the 180-degree field of view, which is much broader than the regular diving mask.

    The D-Mask comes with more comfortable fit because of its increased number of points of contact with the wearer's face. Moreover, it makes it easier to breathe because the snorkel or regulator is not inside the driver's mouth, instead of that it is attached to the port on the side of the mask.

    While talking about the technology related to the D-Mask, the larger glass is a lot more than just providing the expanded viewpoint, it also comes with a built-in head-up display which serves as a projection point. The display will provide information to drive about the current depth, location, remaining oxygen levels, water temperature. The D-Mask give a number of data on the display right inside the mask making it easier to keep the track of variables.

    With this new technology enable mask diver can experiment a lot more underwater, without worrying about the oxygen level, because the mask will do that job for them. However, this is still just a concept and there is no information on when or if it will be made into a real product. Zj-DDG does have admitted that they have to overcome some hurdle, including how to keep the display interior of the face shield from fogging up.

    Let's see when the company will come up with a concrete product, hope this product will be an interesting addition to the diving community.

    Source, via

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
