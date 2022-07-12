Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale In India: Deals On Mi NoteBook Pro, Mi TV OLED, Xiaomi 11i Series, More

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale Details

The Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale is offering a whopping discount on everything Mi and Redmi. The sale is already live and will end tomorrow, July 13. Apart from the discount offer, buyers can also get up to Rs. 7,500 instant discount with SBI card transactions. Ola Money transactions will also get buyers an additional discount.

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale On Mi NoteBook Series

The Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale is offering laptops from both Redmi and Mi brands. The Redmi Book 15 i3 and the Redmi Book 15 Pro now cost just Rs. 30,499 and Rs. 35,499, respectively. The premium Mi NoteBooks are also available at a discount. Here, the Mi NoteBook Pro and the NoteBook Ultra are priced at Rs. 53,499 each.

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale On Xiaomi Tablets

Xiaomi recently expanded its product offering to include tablets. A premium tab is the Xiaomi Pad 5, which is now priced at Rs. 24,999 at the Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale. Buyers can also check out Redmi Pad 5G Mi Pad 5 Pro, and more.

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale On Smart TVs

The Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale is offering a whopping discount on smart TVs from both Redmi and Mi brands. For instance, buyers can get the Redmi Smart TV 32-inch HD Ready for just Rs. 10,999. The more premium Mi TV 4A 43-inch Horizon Edition for just Rs. 24,999. What's more, the most premium Mi QLED TV 75 is available for Rs. 1,22,499, and the Mi TV QLED 4K is available for Rs. 51,999.

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale On Smartphones

Xiaomi has a wide range of smartphones, including premium ones under the Xiaomi 11i series. One can also get affordable and mid-range smartphones from Redmi. The Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale is offering Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G for Rs. 62,999. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available for Rs. 32,999 whereas the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is priced at Rs. 20,999.



On the other hand, Redmi phones like the Redmi Note 11T 5G is available for Rs. 13,999 at the Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available for Rs. 14,999 and the Redmi 10 Prime 2022 edition is priced at Rs. 9,899. More affordable phones like the Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9 Activ are also worth checking out.

#XiaomiTurns8 Surprise Store is now LIVE. Lots of discounts and giveaways coming your way!



Hurry, head here to bag them all, every day at 12pm: https://t.co/eGXnf5tT13#TreatIsOnXiaomi — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 12, 2022

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale On Lifestyle, IoT

Smartphones and smart TVs aside, Xiaomi has many other lifestyle products and IoT products in India. For instance, the Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale is offering the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P for just Rs. 18,999. Xiaomi trimmers are available with a 50 percent discount. Smart bulbs, chargers, cables, power banks, and so on are also available with a discount.