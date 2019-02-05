ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 India launch confirmed: Expected to cost Rs 3K

Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 will be available in three different colors

    Xiaomi India is known for offering affordable lifestyle products. The company has already launched luggage, sunglasses, power banks, t-shirts, and more. Now, the company has started to tease the launch of the Xiaomi branded sneakers in India.

    The company has posted a new promotional photo on Twitter, which hints that the Xiaomi Mijia sneakers will be launched in India. The company is most likely to launch the Xiaomi branded sneakers along with the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Go smartphones.

     

    According to the leakster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi India will launch the Xiaomi Mijia Men's sneakers in India in three different colors. The Xiaomi Mijia Men's sneakers will be rebranded as Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India. These shoes will retail in India via Xiaomi Mi Homes and Mi.com for Rs 2,999.

    Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 features

    The Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 will be standard sneakers, which will be available in black, blue, and grey colors. These are the non-smart shoes from Xiaomi, and these shoes will not feature any sort of sensor or measuring your exercise or activity.

    These sneakers will be manufactured using uni-molding process, and the bottom portion of the sneakers are made using 3D elastic knitted material. Inside the shoes is made using breathable inner sole with multi-layer construction to offer utmost comfort.

    The Xiaomi Mi Men's Shoes 2 are very light in weight and can be machine washed. These shoes can be used for running, walking, or jogging. These shoes are light in weight at 258 grams (including both shoes), which makes it easy to wear them while jogging or running.

     

    There has been a lot of positive response for tease image of the Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes in India. Are you interested in Xiaomi branded shoes that costs Rs 2,999? Share your views in the comment box.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
