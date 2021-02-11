Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro India Launch Set For February 22 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Xiaomi India confirmed that it will take the wraps off the Redmi Note 10 series in March. While we await the launch of these new smartphones, it has been revealed that two new audio products from the company are slated to be launched in the country on February 22.

Xiaomi Teaser

Xiaomi India has posted a short teaser video on its official social media handles. The teaser comes with the hashtag #MiSoundUnveil. Eventually, we can confirm that the two new products coming soon to India will be launched under the Mi sub-brand and not the Redmi brand.

Since then, there are speculations that the company could launch the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro. Notably, the speaker is already available for purchase in select markets while the earphones is yet to be unveiled.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Detailing on the speaker, the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker features two 8W speaker units that deliver 16W power output. It can connect with devices wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0 and the 3.5mm AUX input port. The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker comes in two color options - Black and Blue. It measures 213 x 74 x 74 mm in dimensions.

Also, the Xiaomi speaker features physical buttons for music control and other options. There is a lanyard that lets users easily carry it wherever they go. It comes with a slew of connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 certification for water resistance and support for SBC and AAC audio codecs.

Given that the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro are all set to be launched in the country on February 22. If the same happens, then we can expect these products from the stable of Xiaomi to be priced reasonably.

