Just In
- 44 min ago Infinix Launches Smart 5 Smartphone With 6000mAh Battery And MediaTek Helio G25 SoC
-
- 53 min ago Nokia 3.4 Vs Poco M3: Which One Should You Pick And Why?
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp, Social Media Won’t Be Part Of Salary Communications: Labour Ministry
- 2 hrs ago Vivo X50 Pro+ Might Launch Alongside X60 Series In March; Price Expected Below Rs. 40,000
Don't Miss
- News The disengagement plan in Eastern Ladakh explained
- Movies Kerala Actor Abduction Case: Additional Special Sessions Court To Resume Trial On February 16
- Lifestyle Femina Miss India 2020: Chitrangada Singh Blossoms Like A Sunflower In Her Mustard Yellow Flared Gown
- Finance Banks Providing The Lowest Interest Rates On Gold Loans
- Automobiles 2021 MG Hector Petrol-CVT Trims Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.52 Lakh
- Sports Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra
- Education JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At jkssb.nic.in
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Telangana In February
Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro India Launch Set For February 22
Recently, Xiaomi India confirmed that it will take the wraps off the Redmi Note 10 series in March. While we await the launch of these new smartphones, it has been revealed that two new audio products from the company are slated to be launched in the country on February 22.
Xiaomi Teaser
Xiaomi India has posted a short teaser video on its official social media handles. The teaser comes with the hashtag #MiSoundUnveil. Eventually, we can confirm that the two new products coming soon to India will be launched under the Mi sub-brand and not the Redmi brand.
Since then, there are speculations that the company could launch the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro. Notably, the speaker is already available for purchase in select markets while the earphones is yet to be unveiled.
Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Detailing on the speaker, the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker features two 8W speaker units that deliver 16W power output. It can connect with devices wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0 and the 3.5mm AUX input port. The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker comes in two color options - Black and Blue. It measures 213 x 74 x 74 mm in dimensions.
Also, the Xiaomi speaker features physical buttons for music control and other options. There is a lanyard that lets users easily carry it wherever they go. It comes with a slew of connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 certification for water resistance and support for SBC and AAC audio codecs.
Given that the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro are all set to be launched in the country on February 22. If the same happens, then we can expect these products from the stable of Xiaomi to be priced reasonably.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895