Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh router with up to 2.5Gbps speed unveiled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh router is now official but is under beta testing.

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of a flagship router in its home market China. Following these teasers, the company has unveiled the new MiWiFi mesh router. Notably, this is the first mesh router from the company and is built along with Qualcomm.

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh router suite has two routers and offers seamless coverage to a specific area. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of this new product from the company but it is said that it will be available for beta testing initially before being made available for general consumers.

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh router specifications

When it comes to its specifications, the MiWiFi mesh router from the Chinese company has been developed along with the chipmaker Qualcomm. Eventually, this router uses the Qualcomm DAKOTA 4-core ARM processor with a single-core frequency of 717MHz. It is touted to render smoother online video playback and ensure low-latency.

The router uses a mesh technology that lets four-channel hybrid networking possible. Of this, two channels are allocated for the 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks each. With this setup, this Xiaomi mesh router can deliver speeds up to 2567Mbps, which is 2.5Gbps. Also, there is an option to use the old powerline network in case of a lot of disturbances and lack of an uninterrupted wireless network.

Notably, the MiWiFi mesh router is quite easy to configure. Each of the ports can be detect the WAN and LAN cables automatically. So, when a port is used as WAN, the others will switch to LAN automatically. A new router has 256MB storage space and supports up to 248 devices with a single setup.

As mentioned above, this new mesh router from Xiaomi's stable has been unveiled in China and will be tested as a beta product ahead of its wide rollout to the masses. The company is yet to divulge the details regarding its pricing and global release.

Source