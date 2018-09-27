Xiaomi Smarter Living event at 12 PM: Watch the live stream here

Xiaomi is expected to launch an array of products in India today at an event in Bengaluru. The Smarter Living event is being teased by the company since the past few days. And, the company is believed to bring products across different categories such as the Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV, Mi Air Purifier, a security product and another one.

The event is slated to start at 12 PM today and the company will live stream the same on its official Facebook and YouTube channels. It has also hosted a dedicated Mi event page to live stream the Smart Living event. Watch the live stream of the Xiaomi event from here.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is confirmed

While the company hasn't revealed the details of the products meant to be unveiled at the Smart Living event later today, the launch of the Mi Band 3 is confirmed. The device is said to be exclusive to Amazon India, hints a teaser on the retailer's site. There is also a 'Coming Soon' banner on the landing page and a 'Notify Me' button for the interested buyers.

To recall, the Mi Band 3 will arrive with a 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display, which is relatively larger than the 0.42-inch OLED display used by its predecessor. The upcoming model is also expected to feature a heart rate sensor and a triaxial acceleration sensor.

When it comes to the expected pricing, the Mi Band 3 is likely to be priced under Rs. 2,500 and it makes sense as the Mi Band 2 was priced at Rs. 1,999.

360-degree smart home camera likely

The previous teaser shared by the company hinting at the products that could be launched at the event shows an eye icon. This makes us believe that the company might launch the 360-degree smart home camera for surveillance at the launch event. Another one is a popcorn icon suggesting that a new model of Mi TV could be on cards. And, an air icon hints at the launch of a home or car air purifier. Also, there is a location icon suggesting that a sort of a location-tracking GPS device is also to be launched today.

Do check out the live stream to catch the live updates of what Xiaomi is launching today in India.