10 strategy games to play on Android phones

Grow Empire: Rome

This game mixes tower defense, strategy mechanism, and role-playing elements. As a result, the Grow Empire: Rome games turn out to be an interesting strategy game. As a player, you are the great leader Caesar ad your objective in the game is to defeat the other armies for the survival of your civilization.

Lords Mobile

This game was the winner of Android excellence game of 2017. The game boasts about more than 130 million global players. In the game you can expect magical lands, monsters and powerful enemies. You can choose the hero that you want to play, make friends and get ready for the war.

Clash of Clans

This perhaps is the most popular Android games. First thing first, you need to build your village and then you have to raise a clan. After that along with the clan, you need to fight a battle. You have to use your battle strategies to win the game.

Iron Throne

This game is inspired by Games of Thrones. In the game, you need to build your castle and then you have to raise an army. You can play grand-scale wars with any player around the world. It is very important to create strong alliance in the game! The game is powered by full 3D graphics.

Clash Royale

It is a real-time game. It is developed by the gamers of Clash of Clans. Prince, knights, baby dragons, you just need to name your favorite character and you will find it here. For sharing cards, you need to form clans. Build a community and head for the war.

Plant vs Zombies

In the game, you need to fight the zombies with the powerful plants that you have. You need to plant the sapling, grow the plants and then finally when you are ready, attack the zombies with the plants.

Talking Tom Camp

For a change, you can try this water fight game. Grab your water balloons and water guns and get ready for the mission. You can plan a sneaky attack and collect all the coins and energy of the opponent team.

World War III: European Wars

In the game, you will play the role of General and your duty is to lead your army. It is a real-time strategy game where you need to conquer complete Europe.

Castle Crush

It is a real-time game where you have to collect card and then fight against the enemy clans. For defeating your opponent, you need to build a strategy for having the most robust deck.

Clash of Kings

Fight for the kingdoms that you want, create your armies and fight with your enemies. It is a real-time strategy multiplayer game. You can fulfill your COK fantasy in this game.

Wrap Up

Download the game that you think is the most interesting one and then start playing!