FAU-G Launched In India: Netizens Reacts With Memes

FAU-G was announced soon after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. The competition and the comparison have been boiling on the surface for a while now. Now with FAU-G open for all to play, netizens have taken to social media to share their reviews. With the hashtag #FAUG, Twitter is loaded with memes about the new game, its comparison with PUBG, and more.

FAU-G Launch: Twitter Reacts

Starting with the tweet from non-gamers, several memes depicting that it hardly made any difference to them were spotted. Each time a new game enters the market, it had hardly any effect on non-gamers and the same can be said for the FAU-G launch.

Me after exhausting my whole internet data for downloading #FAUG game : pic.twitter.com/rwKzAh4Jd5 — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) January 26, 2021

FAU-G Download Memes

Next up, there were several memes regarding the size of the game. The game is sized 460MB and requires a good, stable connection for seamless download. However, with several network issues, there were memes showing how a person's entire internet data was exhausted for downloading FAU-G!

#FAUG is finally available on play store.

Akshay Kumar to every other Game owners pic.twitter.com/nKJmm4gUqi — Sagar Sanjay Pawar (@sagarspwr) January 26, 2021

Memes On Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been associated with FAU-G since the initial announcement. As soon as the game was released on Republic Day, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India's most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today." Naturally, Twitter began reacting to the tweet with memes as shown here.

FAU-G Or PUBG Mobile

FAU-G launch comes right at the time where the PUBG Mobile India launch is pushed indefinitely. While a lot of gamers are exploring the new game, memes on Twitter compared the two. There were even tweets on how PUBG would react to gamers moving to FAU-G!

Gamers Are Secretly Happy!

There were also memes where gamers, though skeptical about FAU-G and its lack of battle royale mode, were eager to explore it. There were memes where people's ‘inner self' was happy to check out the new game, which seemed to be the notable emotion expressed on social media.