Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s Mother Supports Him On Instagram; Shares Throwback Picture With Son
- Finance Union Budget 2021: Standard Deduction Limit Can Be Increased To Rs. 1 Lakh
- News 7th Pay Commission latest news: Big relief on LTC announced for CG employees
- Sports India vs Australia: Cricket Australia confirms Indian cricketers were racially abused; probe on for culprits
- Automobiles New Tata Safari Unveiled Ahead Of Launch: Here Are All Details
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable, As She Performs Yoga Flaunting Her Baby Bump
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In January 2021
- Education MHT CET 2020 Round II Seat Allotment Result for B. Tech, B. Pharma To Be Out Today
FAU-G Launched In India: Netizens Reacts With Memes
FAU-G has finally debuted in the Indian gaming landscape as part of the Republic Day celebrations. Developed by Bangalore-based nCore Games, Fearless and United Guards or FAU-G portrays Indian soldiers as the leading characters. The game is available for all to download and experience from the Google Play and App Store.
FAU-G was announced soon after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. The competition and the comparison have been boiling on the surface for a while now. Now with FAU-G open for all to play, netizens have taken to social media to share their reviews. With the hashtag #FAUG, Twitter is loaded with memes about the new game, its comparison with PUBG, and more.
|
FAU-G Launch: Twitter Reacts
Starting with the tweet from non-gamers, several memes depicting that it hardly made any difference to them were spotted. Each time a new game enters the market, it had hardly any effect on non-gamers and the same can be said for the FAU-G launch.
|
FAU-G Download Memes
Next up, there were several memes regarding the size of the game. The game is sized 460MB and requires a good, stable connection for seamless download. However, with several network issues, there were memes showing how a person's entire internet data was exhausted for downloading FAU-G!
|
Memes On Akshay Kumar
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been associated with FAU-G since the initial announcement. As soon as the game was released on Republic Day, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India's most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today." Naturally, Twitter began reacting to the tweet with memes as shown here.
|
FAU-G Or PUBG Mobile
FAU-G launch comes right at the time where the PUBG Mobile India launch is pushed indefinitely. While a lot of gamers are exploring the new game, memes on Twitter compared the two. There were even tweets on how PUBG would react to gamers moving to FAU-G!
|
Gamers Are Secretly Happy!
There were also memes where gamers, though skeptical about FAU-G and its lack of battle royale mode, were eager to explore it. There were memes where people's ‘inner self' was happy to check out the new game, which seemed to be the notable emotion expressed on social media.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000