Just In
- 11 min ago Alleged Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Leaked; Hints Major Upgrades Over Mi Band 5
-
- 20 min ago Redmi Executive Teases Note 10 Lineup: Asks Fans What They Want
- 27 min ago Reliance Jio Planning To Bring IoT Services To India: Report
- 55 min ago How To Download Voter Id Card Online | How To Download Digital Voter ID Card Or E-EPIC Card
Don't Miss
- News Remote voting: EC to begin mock trials
- Movies Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Grooving To Kaho Na Pyaar Hain Is Unmissable; Watch Video
- Sports Cheteshwar Pujara turns 33: India cricketers wish 'Rock of Gibraltar'
- Finance Stove Kraft Open Its IPO Today: Should You Subscribe?
- Automobiles 2020 Indian National Drag Racing Championship Results: Hemanth Muddappa Wins For The Fourth Time
- Lifestyle Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Look Like A Match Made In Heaven In Their Colour-Coordinated Outfits
- Education SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link To Download
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In January 2021
PUBG Mobile India Launch Pushed Indefinitely As Government Upholds Ban Decision: Report
PUBG Mobile fans in India awaiting the relaunch of the game have bad news. It looks like the PUBG Mobile India launch won't be happening, at least not in the near future. From the looks of it, none of the banned apps with Chinese origins won't be making a comeback as the government upholds the ban decision.
PUBG Mobile India Ban Continues
The report comes from DNA, which states the Government of India's decision on the ban will remain. It looks like PUBG Mobile gamers in India will need to wait for a much longer period to get enjoy the popular battle royale game. The report further stresses that the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite won't be available in India anytime soon.
Additionally, the Indian Government further noted all the banned apps will remain blocked as they still threaten the privacy and security of Indian citizens. This means all banned apps like TikTok, Camscanner, ShareIt, Baidu, Shein, and others will remain banned in the country, at least until further notice.
PUBG Mobile India Relaunch: What To Expect
To recall, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite joined the list of banned apps in September 2020 on a similar basis of user data mishandling by apps based out of China. However, soon after the ban, PUBG Corporation made several amendments, including changing the partnership with Tencent, in an attempt to relaunch in India.
Moreover, the company said the game is planning to re-enter the Indian gaming specter with a new name and branding of PUBG Mobile India. Several influencers and tipsters further hinted that the game would make a comeback by New Year or at least a few weeks after.
However, it's been several weeks since any official announcement from PUBG Corporation has been made. And now, the Indian Government has also officially confirmed that the ban will remain in place until further notice. Meanwhile, a new game from Indian developers - FAU-G, will be launching tomorrow. It remains to see if PUBG fans will enjoy playing FAU-G, which doesn't have a battle royale mode.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370