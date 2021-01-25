PUBG Mobile India Launch Pushed Indefinitely As Government Upholds Ban Decision: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile fans in India awaiting the relaunch of the game have bad news. It looks like the PUBG Mobile India launch won't be happening, at least not in the near future. From the looks of it, none of the banned apps with Chinese origins won't be making a comeback as the government upholds the ban decision.

PUBG Mobile India Ban Continues

The report comes from DNA, which states the Government of India's decision on the ban will remain. It looks like PUBG Mobile gamers in India will need to wait for a much longer period to get enjoy the popular battle royale game. The report further stresses that the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite won't be available in India anytime soon.

Additionally, the Indian Government further noted all the banned apps will remain blocked as they still threaten the privacy and security of Indian citizens. This means all banned apps like TikTok, Camscanner, ShareIt, Baidu, Shein, and others will remain banned in the country, at least until further notice.

PUBG Mobile India Relaunch: What To Expect

To recall, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite joined the list of banned apps in September 2020 on a similar basis of user data mishandling by apps based out of China. However, soon after the ban, PUBG Corporation made several amendments, including changing the partnership with Tencent, in an attempt to relaunch in India.

Moreover, the company said the game is planning to re-enter the Indian gaming specter with a new name and branding of PUBG Mobile India. Several influencers and tipsters further hinted that the game would make a comeback by New Year or at least a few weeks after.

However, it's been several weeks since any official announcement from PUBG Corporation has been made. And now, the Indian Government has also officially confirmed that the ban will remain in place until further notice. Meanwhile, a new game from Indian developers - FAU-G, will be launching tomorrow. It remains to see if PUBG fans will enjoy playing FAU-G, which doesn't have a battle royale mode.

