FAU-G Vs PUBG: Key Differences That Alter The Gaming Experience

The differences between FAU-G and PUBG are several. For one, there is no battle royale mode on FAU-G. Instead, gamers get to explore the episodes on FAU-G. We've listed out a couple of differences between the two games and how it impacts the gaming experience.

FAU-G Vs PUBG: No Battle Royale Mode

If you've played PUBG Mobile, the battle royale mode on the game could be one of the key highlights. For those unaware, the battle royale game mode is where several players join together and clubs exploration and scavenging together. The last-man-standing is the winner in the battle royale game, which usually lasts up to 30 minutes. On the other hand, FAU-G is only an episode-based game.

FAU-G Vs PUBG: Weapons and Armory

Another key difference between FAU-G and PUBG is the weapons used for combat. PUBG has a wide range of guns and other weapons, allowing gamers to shoot opponents even in a long-range. In contrast, FAU-G is a very close-combat game, where gamers will even need to fight their opponents with bare hands. Weapons like bats and axes are available, but again, it needs to be deployed in a close range.

FAU-G Vs PUBG: Maps

FAU-G is a very Indian game developed by Bangalore-based nCore games. The game is based in Ladak, and the first episode is located in Galwan valley. In other words, FAU-G is a game that's based on real locations with their actual name. On the other hand, PUBG has several maps for the battle royale mode. However, there is no resemblance with live locations nor is there any storyline to go with it.

FAU-G Vs PUBG: Availablity

FAU-G is a very new entrant to the gaming world and is currently available only on Google Play for Android users. The iOS version of the game is yet to rollout on the App Store. Before the ban, PUBG was available to everyone across both Android and iOS platforms. The PUBG Mobile India game is yet to hit the market, but its launch has been postponed indefinitely.

FAU-G Vs PUBG: Developers

FAU-G is a Made in India game, while PUBG Mobile has its roots with Korean and Chinese firms. To note, Krafton, a South Korean developer launched PUBG, which was later picked up by Tencent, a Chinese firm, and launched for the mobile version. On the other hand, FAU-G has been developed by nCore Games, a company based in Bangalore.