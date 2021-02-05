Just In
GTA 5 Cheats PC: List Of Important GTA V Cheat Codes For PC
Cheat codes are probably the best things for gamers to beat the game. Cheat codes help run through the game campaign faster and ease up places where you'd be stuck or get killed! Out of several games available today, GTA 5 is one of the few games where cheat codes still exist and work. We've compiled a list of GTA V cheat codes that might be handy for you.
GTA V Cheat Code: How To Enter
Do note these cheat codes work on the PC only, and not the online version. To enter the GTA 5 cheat codes press the tilde key or ~. This brings up a console where you can enter the cheat code. Also, bear in mind that there are no codes to get unlimited money or unlimited ammo either. These have to be done in legitimate ways only.
Before diving into the GTA cheat codes, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind. Using cheat codes helps you move up the game, while also breaks the game. The GTA 5 cheats don't work in the online mode. They also disable achievements in the game. Here are some of the GTA 5 cheat codes that might be helpful:
GTA 5 Cheat Codes List
FUGITIVE: Code raises the wanted level
LAWYERUP: Code reduces the wanted level
TOOLUP: Code helps to get all weapons
CATCHME: Code helps to run faster
HOPTOIT: Code helps to jump higher
GOTGILLS: Code helps to swim faster
PAINKILLER: Code lets you become invincible for five minutes
TURTLE: Code brings in full health and armor
POWERUP: Code recharges your special ability
VINEWOOD: Code brings in a limousine
HOLEIN1: Code lets you use a golf cart
ROCKET: Code brings in a motorcycle
BUZZOFF: Code brings in an armed helicopter
COMET: Code lets you use a sports car
RAPIDGT: Code lets you use a different sports car
FLYSPRAY: Code brings in a crop duster plane
OFFROAD: Code brings in a dirt bike
BARNSTORM: Code brings in a stunt plane
BANDIT: Code brings in a BMX bicycle
TRASHED: Code brings in a garbage truck
SLOWMO: Code changes game to slow motion
FLOATER: Code activates low gravity
JRTALENT: Code lets you play as any NPC in GTA 5
SKYFALL: Code lets you fall from the sky without using a parachute
SKYDIVE: Code gets you a parachute
DEADEYE: Code helps you aim better
HOTHANDS: Code explodes your punch
HIGHEX: Code explodes bullets
