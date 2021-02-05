ENGLISH

    GTA 5 Cheats PC: List Of Important GTA V Cheat Codes For PC

    Cheat codes are probably the best things for gamers to beat the game. Cheat codes help run through the game campaign faster and ease up places where you'd be stuck or get killed! Out of several games available today, GTA 5 is one of the few games where cheat codes still exist and work. We've compiled a list of GTA V cheat codes that might be handy for you.

    GTA V Cheat Code: How To Enter

     

    GTA V Cheat Code: How To Enter

    Do note these cheat codes work on the PC only, and not the online version. To enter the GTA 5 cheat codes press the tilde key or ~. This brings up a console where you can enter the cheat code. Also, bear in mind that there are no codes to get unlimited money or unlimited ammo either. These have to be done in legitimate ways only.

    Before diving into the GTA cheat codes, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind. Using cheat codes helps you move up the game, while also breaks the game. The GTA 5 cheats don't work in the online mode. They also disable achievements in the game. Here are some of the GTA 5 cheat codes that might be helpful:

    GTA 5 Cheat Codes List

    FUGITIVE: Code raises the wanted level

    LAWYERUP: Code reduces the wanted level

    TOOLUP: Code helps to get all weapons

    CATCHME: Code helps to run faster

    HOPTOIT: Code helps to jump higher

    GOTGILLS: Code helps to swim faster

    PAINKILLER: Code lets you become invincible for five minutes

    TURTLE: Code brings in full health and armor

    POWERUP: Code recharges your special ability

    VINEWOOD: Code brings in a limousine

    HOLEIN1: Code lets you use a golf cart

    ROCKET: Code brings in a motorcycle

    BUZZOFF: Code brings in an armed helicopter

    COMET: Code lets you use a sports car

     

    RAPIDGT: Code lets you use a different sports car

    FLYSPRAY: Code brings in a crop duster plane

    OFFROAD: Code brings in a dirt bike

    BARNSTORM: Code brings in a stunt plane

    BANDIT: Code brings in a BMX bicycle

    TRASHED: Code brings in a garbage truck

    SLOWMO: Code changes game to slow motion

    FLOATER: Code activates low gravity

    JRTALENT: Code lets you play as any NPC in GTA 5

    SKYFALL: Code lets you fall from the sky without using a parachute

    SKYDIVE: Code gets you a parachute

    DEADEYE: Code helps you aim better

    HOTHANDS: Code explodes your punch

    HIGHEX: Code explodes bullets

