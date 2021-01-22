Just In
How To Generate Stylish Names In PUBG Mobile
PUBG was banned by the government of India last year citing that the app was engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, defence and security of the country. Soon after its ban, the game was expected to relaunch in the country. Also, the Indian government was gearing up to launch the FAU-G game, a desi alternative with a slew of differences.
While the relaunch of PUBG is awaited by fans in the country, here is a trick that will let you create a new and stylish name as you play the game. Check out the interesting feature here.
How To Generate Stylish Names In PUBG Mobile
PUBG lets you add different characters and symbols to their name to make them unique and make it look cool. Also, it is possible to change your name as per your preferences. Well, to change your name, you need to have a rename card in the inventory.
Well, you can add various stylish characters and edit your in-game name to make it attractive. Remember that if you have a cooler name, then there is increased possibilities for your name to get famous in your friend list. What's interesting is that you can add special symbols that aren't available in your smartphone's keyboard to your in-game name in PUBG.
There are many websites that let you add characters and make your name stylish and you can check out the same from below. If you do not have a rename card, then you can purchase one from the Shop.
To rename on PUBG, follow these steps.
Step 1: Tap on the rename card and change your name by typing it along with special characters.
Step 2: Go to NickFinder website to get special characters and nicknames that will make your in-game name look cool.
Step 3: On the website, there will be an option "Cool Text Generator". Just click on this option to get fancy names.
Step 4: Alternatively, you can try Fancy Text Symbols to get numerous stylish symbols that can be used for your in-game name.
If you don't want to purchase the rename cards, then you can wait to get free rename cards from the Process Missions section. Note that there are many other websites for the purpose such as Fancytexttool.com, Lingojam.com and more.
