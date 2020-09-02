How To Download And Play PUBG On Jio Phone Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Jio Phone is one of the most successful feature phones in India. Users can do a lot with the Jio Phone, including downloading apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and more. It's often asked if the popular game PUBG Mobile can be downloaded on the Jio Phone.

Can You Download PUBG On Jio Phone?

PUBG, no doubt, is one of the popular games and is quite addictive. However, the game is developed to be played on Android and iOS devices only. On the other hand, Jio Phone runs KaiOS, which isn't compatible with PUBG Mobile. While you can run apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and so on - games like PUBG can't be operated on the KaiOS platform.

Apart from the software front, there are other hardware roadblocks to download and run PUBG on Jio Phone. Firstly, PUBG Mobile is designed with touchscreen controls. The Jio Phone is a feature phone that packs a physical keypad. With this, it's impossible to login to the game on the Jio Phone.

Secondly, PUBG requires a minimum of 2GB RAM and at least 2GB free storage on a phone. The Jio Phone offers only 512MB RAM, which is practically insufficient to run the game. PUBG Lite too can't run on 512MB RAM.

It's often asked if one can download the PUBG APK on the Jio Phone to get it running. PUBG has also a Lite version, but this too isn't meant for Jio Phone. Back in 2017, PUBG and Reliance Jio made a deal to enhance the gaming experience. However, this deal is only meant for the network part of the live game and not for the feature phone.

How To Get The Best PUBG Experience?

In other words, PUBG Mobile is a game meant for smartphones and not for feature phones. There is simply no way to download and run the game on a feature phone like Jio Phone. The best experience of the game is on a smartphone with a large display offering 1080p FHD+ resolution like the Samsung Galaxy S series or Mi 10 or even the OnePlus flagships, and so on.

