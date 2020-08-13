YouTube On Jio Phone: How To Download YouTube Videos On Jio Phone? Tips Tricks oi-Sharmishte Datti

Jio Phone is one of the best feature phones to get in the country. The Jio Phone comes with the KaiOS, which allows plenty of apps to run, despite being a feature phone. Popular apps like WhatsApp, Google Play, and even YouTube are available on Jio Phone, allowing users to explore more on their phones.

YouTube is one of the popular apps when it comes to watching videos. Here are the complete steps to download YouTube on your Jio Phone and even get YouTube videos on your Jio Phone.

How To Download YouTube On Jio Phone?

YouTube support on Jio Phone has made things easy for users. Before downloading the YouTube app, ensure that the Jio Phone is running the latest KaiOS 2.5 version. Here's how to download YouTube on your Jio Phone.

Step 1: Open JioStore, find the YouTube app in the listing

Step 2: Press on the Install option, which automatically downloads the video app on the phone.

How To Download YouTube Videos On Jio Phone?

It should be noted that the YouTube interface on the Jio Phone is quite different from that of Android and iOS. You will need to manually move the cursor around, unlike on Android and iOS. Here are the steps to download YouTube videos on your Jio Phone:

Step 1: Open the YouTube app, and search for the video you wish to download.

Step 2: Press the left button, which clicks on the Search. This selects the URL of the YouTube video.

Step 3: To download the YouTube video, you'll need to change the URL of the video on your Jio Phone to include 'ss' before the YouTube URL.

Step 4: This redirects to another website, which also provides similar content, along with the option to download the YouTube video on the Jio Phone.

Step 5: Scroll down on the new website to find the download option. You can select the quality of the video you wish to have and download the YouTube video on your Jio Phone.

Many platforms help convert YouTube videos into a downloadable format. Users can also browse for 's converter' on your browser, which will redirect to a downloadable link for your YouTube video. YouTube Video Downloader is also another option, that can be accessed on your Jio Phone.

Best Mobiles in India