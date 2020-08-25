PUBG Mobile Version 1.0 Brings Revamped UI, Expands 90Hz Mode To Everyone News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile has made a new announcement that aims to kickstart the 'New Era for PUBG'. The PUBG Mobile version 1.0 update brings in a new experience dubbed Beyond A.C.E. One of the major developments in the latest version is a new range of graphical changes that creates a better gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile Version 1.0 Explained

The PUBG Mobile version 1.0 graphic overhaul provides a detailed and enhanced platform for gaming. PUBG notes that the new and improved graphics make the gameplay more realistic. Additionally, the update brings in a few technical updates, which reduces the lag. This should further make the gaming experience smoother even on low and mid-range smartphones.

Adding to the list of revamped features, the PUBG Mobile version 1.0 also brings in a couple of customizations. Here, gamers can customize the UI as they wish. They can remove elements they don't need or add in a few to make their PUBG Mobile platform more personal and something that suits their taste.

PUBG Mobile Version 1.0 Technical Updates

Apart from the graphics redesign, the PUBG Mobile version 1.0 also has a new user interface. Here, the PUBG Mobile platform is divided into three distinct areas namely game, social, and store. Gamers can simply swipe from one area to another as they wish. The company notes that this interface helps players to see where they are at a given time.

Another important announcement regarding the new era for PUBG is a technical update. Version 1.0 now makes the 90Hz mode available to all players. To recall, OnePlus smartphones were the only ones with a high refresh rate display who could access the 90Hz mode. This should further enhance the gaming experience. Plus, PUBG Mobile is making the top graphic setting available to many phones, which was earlier restricted to a handful.

How To Download PUBG Mobile Version 1.0?

The new PUBG Mobile version 1.0 will be available to everyone starting September 8. You simply need to update the PUBG Mobile app and the latest version will automatically run on your smartphones. The PUBG Mobile version 1.0 brings in many new features, so expect the file size to be quite large.

