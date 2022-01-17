ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Should You Mount A GPU Vertically? Here Are the Pros And Cons

    By
    |

    If you are an RGB enthusiast and want to showcase your brand new GPU then you might be considering mounting your GPU vertically. Currently, there are motherboards that only officially support horizontal mounting, where, you have to buy an additional vertical mounting accessory to mount your GPU vertically. Here are some of the pros and cons of mounting a GPU vertically.

     
    Should You Mount A GPU Vertically? Here Are the Pros And Cons

    Advantages Of A Vertically Mounted GPU

    The foremost advantage of mounting a GPU vertically is the looks or aesthetics. Your gaming PC will look modern and it will cover the majority of the motherboard. Given most GPUs come with RGB lighting, it will also increase the flashiness of your gaming rig.

    As GPUs like the RTX 3090 or even the Radeon RX 6900 XT are pretty big and heavy, they also put a lot of pressure on the PCIe slot. This increases the chance of breaking your brand new motherboard. Mouthing your GPU vertically will help this, as most vertical mounts will have some sort of physical support, reducing the pressure on the motherboard.

    Disadvantages Of A Vertically Mounted GPU

    There are a few things that one should take care of while mounting a GPU vertically. First, ensure that the GPU does not overlap with the CPU cooler. This means it is almost impossible to mount a GPU vertically on a mini ATX motherboard. On top of that, it might affect the overall cooling profile of your PC.

    Also, note that mounting a GPU vertically means you won't be able to use the remaining PCIe slot. Lastly, you might have to make special adjustments to your cabinet to access the I/O, as most motherboards will have horizontal I/O opening and you will need a vertical I/O opening. If these things do not matter, then you can vertically mount your GPU, which is more of an aesthetic upgrade.

     

    Choose The Mount Wisely

    One last thing to consider while mounting your GPU in a vertical orientation is the choice of vertical mount. We recommend not getting a cheap mount, as it could have quality or bandwidth issues or both. Try to get something from a well-known brand, and we recommend something like the Cooler Master Universal Vertical GPU Holder Kit Ver.2, which costs around Rs. 2,700 in India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: gpu news pc gaming
    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X