- 57 min ago OnePlus 9RT Is Up For Sale; Price, Specifications And Where To Buy
- 59 min ago Apple Mac Saw More Growth Than Any Other Windows Device In 2021
- 1 hr ago Scamster Make Fake PlayStation India Website That Looks Legit; How To Spot It
- 1 hr ago WhatsApp Android, Desktop Beta Users Get New Features
- Finance Budget Expectations: MSME Sector Expects More Empowerment
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2021-22: Second part schedule announced, 33 games to be played from Jan 20-Feb 4
- Education NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released, Registration To Begin On January 19, Check Details
- Automobiles Cars To Become Safer From October: Six Airbags Made Mandatory
- Movies Is Umar Riaz Dating Rashami Desai? The Bigg Boss 15 Fame Gives Hints About Their Alleged Relationship
- Lifestyle What Is Aseptic Abscess Syndrome: The Case Of A 21-Yr-Old Woman, Treated By A Prominent Hyderabad Hospital
- News Punjab Polls 2022: AAP's chief ministerial face to be announced tomorrow at 12 pm, says Kejriwal
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In West Bengal In Winter Of 2022
Should You Mount A GPU Vertically? Here Are the Pros And Cons
If you are an RGB enthusiast and want to showcase your brand new GPU then you might be considering mounting your GPU vertically. Currently, there are motherboards that only officially support horizontal mounting, where, you have to buy an additional vertical mounting accessory to mount your GPU vertically. Here are some of the pros and cons of mounting a GPU vertically.
Advantages Of A Vertically Mounted GPU
The foremost advantage of mounting a GPU vertically is the looks or aesthetics. Your gaming PC will look modern and it will cover the majority of the motherboard. Given most GPUs come with RGB lighting, it will also increase the flashiness of your gaming rig.
As GPUs like the RTX 3090 or even the Radeon RX 6900 XT are pretty big and heavy, they also put a lot of pressure on the PCIe slot. This increases the chance of breaking your brand new motherboard. Mouthing your GPU vertically will help this, as most vertical mounts will have some sort of physical support, reducing the pressure on the motherboard.
Disadvantages Of A Vertically Mounted GPU
There are a few things that one should take care of while mounting a GPU vertically. First, ensure that the GPU does not overlap with the CPU cooler. This means it is almost impossible to mount a GPU vertically on a mini ATX motherboard. On top of that, it might affect the overall cooling profile of your PC.
Also, note that mounting a GPU vertically means you won't be able to use the remaining PCIe slot. Lastly, you might have to make special adjustments to your cabinet to access the I/O, as most motherboards will have horizontal I/O opening and you will need a vertical I/O opening. If these things do not matter, then you can vertically mount your GPU, which is more of an aesthetic upgrade.
Choose The Mount Wisely
One last thing to consider while mounting your GPU in a vertical orientation is the choice of vertical mount. We recommend not getting a cheap mount, as it could have quality or bandwidth issues or both. Try to get something from a well-known brand, and we recommend something like the Cooler Master Universal Vertical GPU Holder Kit Ver.2, which costs around Rs. 2,700 in India.
