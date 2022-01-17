Should You Mount A GPU Vertically? Here Are the Pros And Cons Features oi-Vivek

If you are an RGB enthusiast and want to showcase your brand new GPU then you might be considering mounting your GPU vertically. Currently, there are motherboards that only officially support horizontal mounting, where, you have to buy an additional vertical mounting accessory to mount your GPU vertically. Here are some of the pros and cons of mounting a GPU vertically.

Advantages Of A Vertically Mounted GPU

The foremost advantage of mounting a GPU vertically is the looks or aesthetics. Your gaming PC will look modern and it will cover the majority of the motherboard. Given most GPUs come with RGB lighting, it will also increase the flashiness of your gaming rig.

As GPUs like the RTX 3090 or even the Radeon RX 6900 XT are pretty big and heavy, they also put a lot of pressure on the PCIe slot. This increases the chance of breaking your brand new motherboard. Mouthing your GPU vertically will help this, as most vertical mounts will have some sort of physical support, reducing the pressure on the motherboard.

Disadvantages Of A Vertically Mounted GPU

There are a few things that one should take care of while mounting a GPU vertically. First, ensure that the GPU does not overlap with the CPU cooler. This means it is almost impossible to mount a GPU vertically on a mini ATX motherboard. On top of that, it might affect the overall cooling profile of your PC.

Also, note that mounting a GPU vertically means you won't be able to use the remaining PCIe slot. Lastly, you might have to make special adjustments to your cabinet to access the I/O, as most motherboards will have horizontal I/O opening and you will need a vertical I/O opening. If these things do not matter, then you can vertically mount your GPU, which is more of an aesthetic upgrade.

Choose The Mount Wisely

One last thing to consider while mounting your GPU in a vertical orientation is the choice of vertical mount. We recommend not getting a cheap mount, as it could have quality or bandwidth issues or both. Try to get something from a well-known brand, and we recommend something like the Cooler Master Universal Vertical GPU Holder Kit Ver.2, which costs around Rs. 2,700 in India.

Best Mobiles in India