EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti Incoming: Need Dual 12-Pin Power Connectors

Remember the original EVGA Kingpin GPU based on RTX 3080? A new version with the EVGA Kingpin GPU with the RTX 3090 Ti will soon go official, and here are a few more details regarding the liquid-cooled GPU. The EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti will be the next-generation flagship GPU from the company, which is also speculated to be one of the most powerful consumer GPUs.

According to a post on QuasarZone, the EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti is in the last stage of development. In fact, the same was also confirmed by an EVGA official in a Q&A live stream. The latest leak regarding the EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti does reveal a bit more about the GPU and here are the details.

EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti Power Requirement

The leak confirms that the EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti will use a PCIe Gen5 power delivery system. A single PCIe Gen5 power connector will have 12 standard pins for power delivery and four data paths, and the upcoming EVGA Kingpin will use two of these.

If we do the math, the RTX 3090 Ti on the EVGA Kingpin could consume as much as 1275W of power. When compared to current standards, which can only deliver 525W of power (3x 8-pin), EVGA will be able to give more power to the GPU using PCIe Gen5 power connector with fewer pins connected to the graphics card.

EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN

- New PCB, shroud

- PCIe 8-pin ×3 → NVIDIA 16-pin(or 12-pin) ×2

- MSRP is little more higher than original KINGPIN

- Original RTX 3090 KINGPIN could be EOL

- PCB is final state, but need more BIOS tweak

- Original Hydro Copper waterblock doesn't fit. https://t.co/0yu5n1xeYn — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) January 2, 2022

The higher power rating should give the overclocking enthusiasts a lot of headroom and the liquid cooling system should keep the temperature under control even with continued usage. However, this also means you have to get a new PSU, capable of offering over 1200W of power just to the GPU.

If you already own an EVGA Kingpin with RTX 3090 and planning to use the same Hydro Copper water blocks, then you might not like this new one. The same leak suggests that the new EVGA Kingpin will not be compatible with the existing EVGA Kingpin. Plus, the RTX 3090 Ti version will use 16Gb memory with 2GB modules, offering a maximum of 21Gbps memory bandwidth.

As expected, the EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti will cost a bit more than the EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090. Not just that, the company is also said to discontinue the previous model post the launch of the RTX 3090 Ti iteration of the EVGA Kingpin, which could be priced around $2,000 (Rs. 1,50,000).

Expected Launch

NVIDIA is likely to make the RTX 3090 Ti official during the CES 2022 conference. The EVGA Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti along with other versions of the RTX 3090 Ti are speculated to hit the market by the end of January 2022.

