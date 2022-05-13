Top 5 Things To Check Before Buying A Gaming Laptop

Things To Check Before Buying A Gaming Laptop: Display

The display is one of the first things to consider while buying a gaming laptop. Make sure that the laptop has a high refresh rate, color-accurate, and fast display. You can now find a lot of gaming laptops with up to 360Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Similarly, there are also plenty of laptops with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution.

Things To Check Before Buying A Gaming Laptop: GPU

A gaming laptop must have a dedicated GPU. If you are considering a gaming laptop with a higher refresh rate display, then make sure that the laptop has a modern GPU with at least 6GB of video memory. In 2022, we only recommend gaming laptops with at least RTX 3060 laptop GPU or an AMD Radeon 6000 series, which ensures smooth gaming even on demanding AAA titles.

Things To Check Before Buying A Gaming Laptop: CPU

While gaming performance mostly depends on the GPU, it is also important to have a good CPU. Most modern still depend on single-core performance, hence, make sure that your next gaming laptop has a fast CPU with a best-in-class single performance. You can identify the same by looking at the CPU clock speed, the higher the clock speed, the better the performance.

You can either look for gaming laptops with the 12th Gen Intel Core processors or even with an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor. You can also consider AMD Advantage laptops with AMD CPU and GPU.

Things To Check Before Buying A Gaming Laptop: Keyboard

Unless you have an external gaming keyboard that you really love, make sure the laptop that you are planning to buy has a good built-in keyboard, maybe with RGB lighting. A great built-in keyboard should have features like good key travel and N-key rollover technology, and some gaming laptops even highlight the WASD keys.

Things To Check Before Buying A Gaming Laptop: RAM And Storage

Gaming will heavily task on components like CPU, GPU, and even RAM. Hence, make sure that your gaming laptop has the best possible storage and memory modules such as DDR5 RAM, PCIe Gen4 SSD, and more. We also suggest looking for gaming laptops with upgradeable RAM and storage, which will come in handy in future.