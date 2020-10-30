You Should Probably Upgrade To An SSD On Your Gaming PC; Not For Improved Performance Features oi-Vivek

No matter if you have the Ryzen 5000 CPU or the NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, a bad storage device can impact the overall gaming performance of your rig. It could be a brand new gaming PC with the latest GPU and CPU, or a PC from a couple of years, you should do this to get a better gaming experience.

Remember hard drives, if you still have one, then you might be living in the stone ages. If you are intended to play modern AAA games of 2020, it is important that you have an SSD, and that's definitely not going to improve the gaming performance.

There are multiple advantages of having an SSD on your system. For one, they are now much cheaper and they don't take as much space as a typical 2.5-inch or a 3.5-inch HDD. This also means, your gaming PC will have fewer cables, giving it a cleaner look.

The main reason to upgrade from an HDD to SSD is the game loading speed. In fact, the next-generation gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft have also incorporated an SSD based storage, which explains the importance of faster storage solutions.

Activision recently announced the PC hardware requirements for the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and to run this game at 4K resolution with full-effect ray-tracing, it needs 250GB storage space.

Do note that, even the fastest HDD with 7200 RPM offers an average read and write speed of around 120MB/s, whereas even a cheap NVMe SSD based on PCIe 3.0 tech will offer over 500MB/s write speed.

These numbers mean a lot when it comes to loading a game like COD: Black Ops Cold War, an SSD based gaming PC will load the latest AAA game much quicker, and an HDD based computer will take at least a minute if the game is over 100GB of file size.

Not just that, a PC with SSD will offer faster boot speed. No matter if you are planning to upgrade an already available PC or planning to build one, you just need an SSD at least as your primary storage device. Even if you are planning to buy a laptop, then it is important to choose one that either has a hybrid storage solution or an all-SSD solution, as HDD isn't going to make a cut in 2020.

