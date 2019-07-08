17-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide Because of PUBG Mobile Addiction News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile which has witnessed a lot of criticism in India because of all the wrong reasons is once again back in the headlines. In a latest and unfortunate report it has been reported that a 17-year-old in Jind, Haryana has committed suicide after his mother scolded him for playing PUBG and took away the phone to stop him for playing the game anymore.

As per Times of India's report, a year ago the victim was dropped out of school after finishing his X. He uses to spend most of the time playing PUBG on his smartphone and addicted to the game. His father is a policeman, and he has also admitted that his wife uses to scold the boy for his drop out and playing games.

"I was on duty on Saturday evening when my wife found him playing PUBG in his room and snatched his mobile phone. She found him hanging in the room the next morning," Times of India quoted victim's father as saying.

The report also claimed that no formal complaint has been reported with the local police station.

This is not the first time such incident related to the game addiction has come up in the headlines. On July 1 it was reported that a 15-year-old boy in Thane Maharashtra has killed his elder brother just because he has scolded him for playing the game on his phone. The victim was declared brought dead when he was rushed to a hospital. The case was filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Back in May, it was reported that a class XII student lost his life because of playing the popular game for more than six hours. The incident happened in Thane, Maharastra. There are many cases of PUBG Mobile addiction which we have witnessed since the starting of this year. It seems now PUBG Corps need to do something to stop this addiction, otherwise, the government will ban the game just like China, Nepal and middle east countries.

