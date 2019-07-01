PUBG Addiction: 15-Year-Old Stabbed His Elder Brother To Death In Maharastra News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile has become one of the hot topics in India to talk. The mobile game has managed to be on the top of news headlines for all bad reasons. In yet another unfortunate report it has been reported that a 15-year-old boy in Thane Maharashtra has killed his elder brother just because he has scolded him for playing the game on his phone.

According to senior police inspector Mamata D'Souza, the 15-year-old lost his temper when his Mohammad Shaikh, 19 asked him to stop playing the game on his smartphone. On this, he banged Mohammad's head on the wall and started stabbing him with the pair of scissors.

Unfortunately, the victim was declared brought dead when he was rushed to a hospital. According to the report the case was filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Recently it was also reported that a 19-year-old girl from Ahmedabad with a one-year-old baby filed the divorce for her husband because of her PUBG addition.

Back in May this year a 16-year-old named Furqan Qureshi who was a student of Class XII Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nasirabad because of his PUBG addiction. On the eve of May 26, the unfortunate incident happened, when he played the game for six long hours.

Following the Nepal ban, the PUBG Mobile was also banned in Iraq. The report claims that the Iraqi parliament has announced a ban on a multiplayer online game on the grounds of people getting addicted to the game.

Earlier it has been reported that the Bombay High Court has asked the MIT (Ministry of Electronics and IT ) to dig into the game and review it. The court has also directed MEIT to take necessary action if any "objectionable content" is found in the online battle game.

Let's see what the Indian government is going to do with the increasing cases of PUBG addiction.

Best Mobiles in India