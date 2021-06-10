60% Gamers Ready To Spend Over A Lakh For Gaming Laptop: HP India Gaming Research 2021 News oi-Vivek

HP India gaming research 2021 published on 9th June 2021, gave us an insight into the preference and perceptions of Indian gamers in 2021. A lot has changed since the first phase of the COVID-19 breakdown, making a huge impact on the PC gaming sector in the country. Here are some important details regarding the same.

HP India did this research with a sample size of 1500 with a 72 percent male and 28 percent female ratio. The participants were select from 25 different cities in the country aged between 18 and 40. Additionally, 60 percent of participants were laptop gamers and 40 percent were mobile gamers, where, 43 percent of them have been gaming for at least three years.

An Interesting Insight On India Gamer' Preference

Nine out of 10 participants of HP India gaming research 2021 believe that they prefer a laptop over a smartphone for gaming, whereas only 8 percent of them said smartphones are as good as PCs for gaming. When compared to metro and tier-1 cities, gamers in tier-2 cities prefer PC over smartphone for gaming.

According to this research, 68 percent of the people want features like graphics/display, while 65 percent of the people want performance/speed, and lastly, 59 percent want internal storage. These numbers indicate that most gamers in India want to have a gaming PC with good graphics, display, performance, and storage when compared to other features of a gaming PC or laptop.

Female Gamers Are Willing To Spend More Than Male Gamers

Another interesting aspect of this research is that 43 percent of female gamers are ready to spend over a lakh on a gaming PC, while 39 percent of male gamers are ready to spend over a lakh on a gaming PC. Overall, 40 percent of the gamers are ready to spend over a lakh for a gaming PC. Also, note that only less than 2 percent of gamers are looking for a gaming PC that costs less than Rs. 50,000.

Three major features that make smartphone gamers transition to PC are better processing speed, large display, and better sound. Besides, most gamers in India now believe that gaming is now a viable carrier choice, and some gamers also have a regular job and exploring gaming seriously.

In fact, 84 percent of female gamers consider gaming as a carrier and it is also said that gaming can improve attention and concentration. Similarly, 92 percent of gamers also believe that gaming reduces stress and induces positive feelings. The research also highlights that accessories like monitors, headphones, keyboards, speakers, and gaming chairs will further enhance gaming skills.

Best Mobiles in India