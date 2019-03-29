Amazon and Twitch Prime Members get free one-year Nintendo Switch sub News oi-Karan Sharma Amazon and Twitch Prime Members receive free one-year Nintendo Switch subscription. Here's how to claim your free subscription for a year.

Famous streaming site Twitch has joined hands with gaming console Nintendo to offer Twitch Prime members a free one-year subscription to the Switch Online service. This service usually cost you around $20 for a year but if you are a Twitch or Amazon Prime member then you will get it for free. In this article, we will let you know how to claim your free subscription for a year.

First of all, you need to need to visit the Twitch website, where you can see a box saying 'Claim Now'.

Click on the box and it will take you to the login portal where you have to input your Amazon or Twitch login credentials.

Once you are done with the login process, you can redeem the subscription for the first three months.

You need to come back after three months and do the same process to redeem the next nine-month free subscription.

So this is how you can redeem your free subscription. In case if you already have Nintendo Switch Online then you will get additional time which will be added to your account. But do note that the service automatic renewal is disabled from the settings otherwise it will renew automatically and the amount will be deducted.

Source