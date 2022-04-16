Just In
- 1 hr ago Week 15, 2022 Launch Roundup: Infinix Hot 11 2022, iQOO Neo6, Moto G52, vivo X Fold, And More
- 12 hrs ago Micromax In 2c India Launch Reportedly Set Soon; Features, Specs We Know So Far
- 13 hrs ago OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Looks Surprisingly Similarly To the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
- 13 hrs ago How To Move Spotify Playlists To Apple Music Or Other Streaming Service
Don't Miss
- Movies KGF 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Yash's Action Entertainer Continues Its Strong Run
- Sports Dinesh Karthik of RCB reveals his big dream: 'I want to be part of the Indian team'
- News Vulture politics: BJP hits out at opposition over its joint statement
- Finance Kaynes Technology Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Raise Rs 650 Crore Via IPO
- Automobiles Top 5 Best Selling Mid Size SUVs: XUV700, Alcazar, Harrier, Safari & Hector
- Lifestyle Free Precaution Doses At Hospitals Soon: Delhi Government
- Education UP Police SI Result 2022 Declared At uppbpb.gov.in, Check Cut Off Marks, Direct Link And Other Details
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Amazon Ventures Into Gaming Segment For Kids With Two New Titles; Coming To India?
Amazon has a sleuth of services, especially for its Prime members. Now, the company has launched its first original mobile games for Amazon Kids+. Games like Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re, and Mi are now available for both iOS and Android. This is the first time the tech giant is venturing into the ever-growing mobile gaming segment.
Amazon Kids+ Gets Mobile Games
Amazon Kids+ is a subscription-based entertainment platform, especially for children. The platform offers several services like kid-friendly TV shows, movies, books, and so on. The list now includes mobile games for kids, which are based on TV shows Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re, and Mi - available on the Amazon Kids+ platform.
"'Super Spy Ryan' and 'Do, Re & Mi' represent some of our most popular Amazon Kids+ content. We hope both add smiles and laughter to kids and grown-ups alike with this first look at the new kind of fun coming from the Amazon Kids+ mobile games team," said Natasha Lipovac, the Global Head of Amazon Kids+ Content, in a statement.
Going into the details, Super Spy Ryan is a single and multiplayer adventure game, allowing kids to choose from the characters from the TV show. Kids can also access the party mode, which allows gamers to play with each other using the same Wi-Fi. On the other hand, Do, Re, and Mi game is music-focused with an education theme to help kids learn the basics of musical instruments.
How To Access Amazon Kids+ Mobile Games?
Presently, the Super Spy Ryan game is available for both iOS and Android users in the US, the UK, and Ireland. The Do, Re, and Mi game is available only on Android and will soon arrive on iOS. Both games will soon reach other markets like Canada, Germany, and Japan. There's no word when the games will arrive in India.
That said, the Amazon Kids+ service isn't available in India right now. The subscription-based service is priced at USD 2.99 (around Rs. 225) per month. When the service arrives in India, it remains to be seen if it'll be incorporated with the Prime membership.
(via)
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
7,18,095
-
24,694
-
16,716
-
14,330
-
29,100
-
38,869
-
1,07,283
-
13,140
-
49,600
-
41,335