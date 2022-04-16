Amazon Ventures Into Gaming Segment For Kids With Two New Titles; Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon has a sleuth of services, especially for its Prime members. Now, the company has launched its first original mobile games for Amazon Kids+. Games like Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re, and Mi are now available for both iOS and Android. This is the first time the tech giant is venturing into the ever-growing mobile gaming segment.

Amazon Kids+ Gets Mobile Games

Amazon Kids+ is a subscription-based entertainment platform, especially for children. The platform offers several services like kid-friendly TV shows, movies, books, and so on. The list now includes mobile games for kids, which are based on TV shows Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re, and Mi - available on the Amazon Kids+ platform.

"'Super Spy Ryan' and 'Do, Re & Mi' represent some of our most popular Amazon Kids+ content. We hope both add smiles and laughter to kids and grown-ups alike with this first look at the new kind of fun coming from the Amazon Kids+ mobile games team," said Natasha Lipovac, the Global Head of Amazon Kids+ Content, in a statement.

Going into the details, Super Spy Ryan is a single and multiplayer adventure game, allowing kids to choose from the characters from the TV show. Kids can also access the party mode, which allows gamers to play with each other using the same Wi-Fi. On the other hand, Do, Re, and Mi game is music-focused with an education theme to help kids learn the basics of musical instruments.

How To Access Amazon Kids+ Mobile Games?

Presently, the Super Spy Ryan game is available for both iOS and Android users in the US, the UK, and Ireland. The Do, Re, and Mi game is available only on Android and will soon arrive on iOS. Both games will soon reach other markets like Canada, Germany, and Japan. There's no word when the games will arrive in India.

That said, the Amazon Kids+ service isn't available in India right now. The subscription-based service is priced at USD 2.99 (around Rs. 225) per month. When the service arrives in India, it remains to be seen if it'll be incorporated with the Prime membership.

