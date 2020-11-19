AMD Radeon RX 6800 India Pricing Revealed; Similar To RTX 3070 News oi-Vivek

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards based on RDNA 2 architecture are now available for purchase across the globe. The company has now revealed the Indian price of these new GPUs that competes against the RTX 3000 series of GPUs.

The reference card (from AMD) of the RX 6800 will be available in India with a starting price of Rs. 45,999 (tax not included). Similarly, the AIB models (from board partners) of the RX 6800 and the RX 6800XT will go on sale in the country from November 25th.

The Radeon RX 6800 will be available in India from November 18th via offline distributors and online e-commerce platforms like Amazon across the country. The reference cards come with a three radiator design to offer maximum cooling experience.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and the RX 6800XT offers some new features that make 4K gaming more accessible. Both GPUs are based on the RDNA 2 architecture with advanced power-saving techniques, which improves energy efficiency by 30 percent.

The RX 6800 and RX 6800XT offers a whopping 16GB of GDDR6 video memory with AMD Infinity Cache technology that offers 2.4X greater bandwidth-per-watt when compared to other GPUs with GDDR6 video memory. Do note that, the RTX 3070 does use GDDR6 memory, whereas the RTX 3080 uses next-generation GDDR6x memory with improved bandwidth.

These are also the first set of graphics cards from AMD which supports native ray-tracing using DXR 1.1 ray-tracing. Games like Godfall can offer a full-fledged ray-traced high-fidelity graphics for an improved visual experience.

On top of that, AMD is also the only company that makes high-performance gaming-centric GPU and CPU. Check out the review of the Ryzen 9 5950X, which is currently the fastest mainstream processor that outperforms the Intel Core i9 10900K.

