AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, And Radeon RX 6650 XT GPUs Officially Launched: Price Starts At $399
AMD has announced three new desktop GPUs -- the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, And Radeon RX 6650 XT. All three graphics cards are based on the latest RDNA2 architecture. These are also the first set of GPUs from the company that comes equipped with MD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 technology for enhanced high-resolution gaming.
These GPUs also support AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) technology, where, when the Radeon RX 6950 XT is paired with a select Ryzen desktop CPU like the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D can offer up to 14 percent higher performance. Similarly, these GPUs also use AMD Infinity Cache Technology to reduce latency and increase energy efficiency.
AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Features And Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is currently the flagship offering from the company with 80 compute units and 16GB of GDDR6 video memory. The graphics card offers a game clock speed of 2.1GHz and a boost clock speed of 2.3GHz. The GPU uses a 256-bit memory interface and has an effective memory bandwidth of 1793GB/s, making it the fastest AMD GPU ever.
The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT has a TBP (total board power) of 335W and will come with a SEP of $1099. Hence, the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is likely to cost around Rs. 90,000.
AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Features And Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is an upper-mid tier GPU with 40 compute units and 12GB of GDDR6 video memory. The graphics card offers a game clock speed of almost 2.5GHz and a boost clock speed of 2.6GHz. The GPU uses a 192-bit memory interface and will have a TBP of 250W. The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT will cost $549 in the US and is likely to cost around Rs. 50,000 in India.
AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Features And Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT is a mid-tier graphics card with 32 compute units and 6GB of GDDR6 video memory The GPU has a game clock speed of 2.4GHz and a boost clock speed of 2.6GHz. The Radeon RX 6650 XT uses a 128-bit memory interface and comes with a 180W TBP. Lastly, the AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT will retail for Rs. $399 and is likely to cost around Rs. 35,000 in India.
First Set Of Games To Support FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0
- DEATHLOOP by Arkane Studios and Bethesda (From 12th May 2022)
- Asterigos
- Delysium
- EVE Online
- Farming Simulator 22
- Forspoken
- Grounded
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- NiShuiHan
- Perfect World Remake
- Swordsman Remake
- Unknown 9: Awakening
AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, And Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU Launch Offers
Users who buy a qualifying AMD GPU, which includes the newly launched AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, And Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU starting 10th May 2022 will receive a promo code for the upcoming AMD Radeon Raise The Game Bundle which offers games like Saints Row and Sniper Elite 5 for free of cost.
