AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, And Radeon RX 6650 XT GPUs Officially Launched: Price Starts At $399

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Features And Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is currently the flagship offering from the company with 80 compute units and 16GB of GDDR6 video memory. The graphics card offers a game clock speed of 2.1GHz and a boost clock speed of 2.3GHz. The GPU uses a 256-bit memory interface and has an effective memory bandwidth of 1793GB/s, making it the fastest AMD GPU ever.

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT has a TBP (total board power) of 335W and will come with a SEP of $1099. Hence, the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is likely to cost around Rs. 90,000.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Features And Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is an upper-mid tier GPU with 40 compute units and 12GB of GDDR6 video memory. The graphics card offers a game clock speed of almost 2.5GHz and a boost clock speed of 2.6GHz. The GPU uses a 192-bit memory interface and will have a TBP of 250W. The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT will cost $549 in the US and is likely to cost around Rs. 50,000 in India.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Features And Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT is a mid-tier graphics card with 32 compute units and 6GB of GDDR6 video memory The GPU has a game clock speed of 2.4GHz and a boost clock speed of 2.6GHz. The Radeon RX 6650 XT uses a 128-bit memory interface and comes with a 180W TBP. Lastly, the AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT will retail for Rs. $399 and is likely to cost around Rs. 35,000 in India.

First Set Of Games To Support FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0