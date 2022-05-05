Is AMD Radeon RX 6950XT Faster Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti?

ENGLISH

    AMD is likely to launch its next set of high-performance GPUs based on the RDNA2 architecture in the next few days. As per the leaks, the company is likely to launch the following GPUs: AMD Radeon RX 6950XT, RX 6750XT, and the Radeon RX 6650XT.

     
    Looking at the nomenclature, the AMD Radeon RX 6950XT is likely to be the most powerful GPU from the company. Now, as per the report from wccftech, the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is said to be more powerful than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the world's most powerful GPU, period.

    As per the leaked benchmark numbers, the AMD Radeon RX 6950XT has scored 22209 points on the 3D Mark Time Spy benchmark test, outperforming the RTX 3090 Ti by a good margin. Similarly, the Radeon RX 6750XT has outperformed the RTX 3070, and lastly, the Radeon RX 6650XT is faster than the RTX 3060 GPU.

    As per these numbers, AMD seems to have optimized the RDNA2 architecture to get more performance from the same architecture. Here are a few more details regarding the upcoming GPUs from AMD, which are likely to compete against the current lineup of GPUs from NVIDIA.

    AMD Radeon RX 6950XT Specifications

    The AMD Radeon RX 6950XT will be the top-of-the-line GPU from the company with a clock speed of up to 2.5GHz (OC) and a TGP of 346W. Considering these numbers, the Radeon RX 6950X is likely to be more power-efficient than the RTX 3090 Ti, the latest and the most powerful GPU from NVIDIA.

    AMD Radeon RX 6750XT Specifications

    The AMD Radeon RX 6750XT will have a peak TGP of 230W and a clock speed of 2.6GHz, and this GPU will compete against the likes of the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.

     

    AMD Radeon RX 6650XT Specifications

    The AMD Radeon RX 6650XT will have a peak TGP of 164W and will compete against the likes of the RTX 3060 GPU with a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. All three GPUs are fabbed using TSMC's 7nm technology and are based on the Navi 21 XTX graphics architecture. As per the leaks and speculations, these GPUs should launch in India and across the world on or after the 10th of May 2022.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
    X