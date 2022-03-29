NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Goes Official: Price Starts At $1999 News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA has officially launched its most powerful consumer graphics card -- the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with a whopping 24GB GDDR6x video memory. This graphics card also has the highest number of (10,752) CUDA cores, capable of offering 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs, and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power.

According to the company, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is for "most ambitious users" who work with tasks like building research systems for data science and AI or processing large data sets, and those making massive projects in creative applications. The RTX 3090 Ti is also targeted at developers or CG animators working with detailed models, super-high-resolution textures, and massive sets.

How Powerful Is The RTX 3090 Ti?

According to the numbers shared by NVIDIA, the RTX 3090 Ti is capable of offering 42%-102% more performance when compared to the RTX 2080 Ti and TITAN RTX on rendering software. Similarly, the RTX 3090 Ti is also said to be capable of handling 8K RAW video projects in DaVinci Resolve featuring REDCODE.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming Capabilities

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is positioned as an 8K capable gaming GPU and it also supports HDMI 2.1 technology. This allows users to connect a PC powered by the RTX 3090 Ti to an 8K TV to play and record games in native 8K HDR quality in DLSS Ultra Performance mode.

The company even claims that the current generation games cannot take full advantage of the RTX 3090 Ti's capabilities. In terms of gaming performance, the RTX 3090 Ti can offer up to 64 percent faster performance when compared to the RTX 2080 Ti and can offer up to 52 faster than the Titan RTX. When compared to RTX 3090, the RTX 3090 Ti is 9 percent more powerful.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes with a starting price of $1999 (approx Rs. 1,50,000), which makes it $500 more expensive than the RTX 3090's launch price. The graphics card will be available starting today. NVIDIA also confirms that the availability at present is impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown and it is expected to improve in the coming months.

