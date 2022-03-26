NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti To Feature 3x8-pin To PCIe 5.0 16-pin Adapter News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA is inches away from announcing their most powerful gaming graphics card -- the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. We have already covered several leaks on what the RTX 3090 Ti is capable of and how it could be the most expensive consumer graphics card that the company has ever launched.

The latest leaks now suggest that the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will now come with a 3x8-pin to PCIe 5.0 16-pin adapter in the box. This should allow users to use their existing PSU with the RTX 3090 Ti, given the PSU has three eight-pin power outputs.

Do note that, the next generation PSUs will come with PCIe 5.0 power output. However, by the time of the RTX 3090 Ti launch (March 29), these new PSUs won't be available in the market. This convert will also help users to utilize their already existing power source unit without any issue. The PCIe 5.0 16-pin is said to be capable of offering up to 525W of power, hence, the RTX 3090 Ti might have a TDP of around 500W, making it a power-hungry card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Specification

If we look at the specs sheet, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is definitely the most capable consumer-grade graphics card ever. The RTX 3090 Ti will come with the GA102-350 chip with 10752 CUDA cores and 84 RT cores, which makes it more powerful than the RTX 3090, which is currently the most capable GPU, which can even handle 8K gaming.

Just like the RTX 3090, the RTX 3090 Ti will also have 24GB of GDDR6x video memory with a 384-bit BUS adapter. The graphics card will have a TDP of around 450W, hence, one might have to use a PSU with at least an 850W rating. As mentioned before, the RTX 3090 Ti will have the newer PCIe Gen5 power pins.

When it comes to pricing, the previous leaks suggested that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti might cost around Rs. 3,00,000. Hence, the RTX 3090 Ti will be for those, who want nothing but the most powerful graphics card, capable of handling every game even at 4K resolution and higher graphics settings with ease.

