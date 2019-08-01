Apex Legends Announces Preseason Invitational Tournament With $500,000 Prize Pool News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG and Fortnite have recently finished their global tournaments, and now it's time for Apex Legends. Recently EA and Respawn Entertainment announced their upcoming Lan event of Apex Legends which is going to be held in Krakow, Poland. The tournament features a prize pool of $500,000, it will be a three-day-long event and the tournament kicks off on September 13 till September 15.

Like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, this is also going to be a global event in which 80 best teams from across the world will take part in a double-elimination bracket. According to the announcement, the event will start ahead of the launch of Season 3 and developers will share details about the upcoming season during the event.

This is going to be the first-ever esports tournament for Apex Legends. The developers have also understood that tournaments play a very crucial role for online games. That's the reason PUBG developers keep on organizing new tournaments every alternate month.

With this event, Apex Legends is going to step into the race of global esports tournaments. Let's see how EA will conduct the event and keep the game interesting for the players to stay in the race of online battleground games.

How To Participate In Apex Legends Preseason Invitational

If you think that this is the best chance to make a name for yourself and earn some prize pool with your skills in Apex Legends, then the first thing you need to do is to send the details of your team to ApexLegendsPreseason@ea.com.

You have to attach origin IDs of the teammates along with their email address.

After this Respawn will select the teams based on a certain criteria.

Teams must have at least 3 players above the age of 16 years. For Japan, it's 17 years and Germany, Russia, South Korea it should be 18 years.

The tournament will be played on PC and all the teams have to confirm their roster, the last date of confirmation will be September 2.

Once you are done with this, you're all set for the tournament. Practice as much as you can because there will be some of the best teams from all corners of the world who have the capability of knocking you down within a blink of an eye.

Best Mobiles in India