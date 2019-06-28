Apex Legends Season 2 Trailer Launched – New Character, Weapons And Lot More News oi-Karan Sharma

Apex Legends the popular game from EA is back with a new season and this is the Season 2 after the release of the game. The new season is set to arrive on July 2. The company has already dropped the trailer for the new season and hinted some new features. The trailers have released that the new update will bring new character known as Wattson, a new weapon called L-Star and also new changes to the map.

According to the official trailers the new season is titled as Battle Charge and it will bring changes to King's Canyon map. The update will also include monsters and Leviathan beasts in the game. Moreover, the Repulsor Tower is also shown collapsing in the trailer.

The trailer videos also suggest that the update will bring all-new skins, mid-air emotes and a lot more. All this is pointing towards an improved battle pass and rewards also. The new Battle pass will also bring daily and weekly rewards and challenges.

New Weapon: The L-STAR

This season we're introducing the L-STAR, a rare and powerful LMG. This weapon fires large, high-damage plasma projectiles at a fast cyclic rate. The L-STAR is joining the Mastiff and Kraber in airdrop packages, and quite frankly, it's a beast.

Two Additional Legendary Skins for all Battle Pass Owners

Players who have the Wild Frontier Battle Pass will automatically get the Legendary Honored Prey R-301 skin.

Players who reach Battle Pass level 15 before the end of the event will get the Wraith-Night Terror Legendary skin.

Coming Improvements

Level up via Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Time to Battle Pass level 100 should be significantly reduced.

Three additional Legendary skins added to the rewards track.

Three entirely new content categories replace badge and stat tracker rewards.

You'll earn enough Crafting Metal rewards from the full reward track to craft a Legendary item, or whatever your heart desires.

The update will be available from July 2 so make sure you update it as soon as it arrives to take advantage of new additions.

