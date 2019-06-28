ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apex Legends Season 2 Trailer Launched – New Character, Weapons And Lot More

    By
    |

    Apex Legends the popular game from EA is back with a new season and this is the Season 2 after the release of the game. The new season is set to arrive on July 2. The company has already dropped the trailer for the new season and hinted some new features. The trailers have released that the new update will bring new character known as Wattson, a new weapon called L-Star and also new changes to the map.

    Apex Legends Season 2 Trailer Launched – New Character And Weapons

     

    According to the official trailers the new season is titled as Battle Charge and it will bring changes to King's Canyon map. The update will also include monsters and Leviathan beasts in the game. Moreover, the Repulsor Tower is also shown collapsing in the trailer.

    The trailer videos also suggest that the update will bring all-new skins, mid-air emotes and a lot more. All this is pointing towards an improved battle pass and rewards also. The new Battle pass will also bring daily and weekly rewards and challenges.

    New Weapon: The L-STAR

    This season we're introducing the L-STAR, a rare and powerful LMG. This weapon fires large, high-damage plasma projectiles at a fast cyclic rate. The L-STAR is joining the Mastiff and Kraber in airdrop packages, and quite frankly, it's a beast.

    Apex Legends Season 2 Trailer Launched – New Character And Weapons

    Two Additional Legendary Skins for all Battle Pass Owners

    • Players who have the Wild Frontier Battle Pass will automatically get the Legendary Honored Prey R-301 skin.
    • Players who reach Battle Pass level 15 before the end of the event will get the Wraith-Night Terror Legendary skin.
    Apex Legends Season 2 Trailer Launched – New Character And Weapons

    Coming Improvements

    • Level up via Daily and Weekly Challenges.
    • Time to Battle Pass level 100 should be significantly reduced.
    • Three additional Legendary skins added to the rewards track.
    • Three entirely new content categories replace badge and stat tracker rewards.
    • You'll earn enough Crafting Metal rewards from the full reward track to craft a Legendary item, or whatever your heart desires.
    The update will be available from July 2 so make sure you update it as soon as it arrives to take advantage of new additions.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apex legends gaming news
    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue